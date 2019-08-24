Almand: ‘The terrain is everything,’ revisited

“The germ is nothing; the terrain is everything.”
This quote is attributed to Louis Pasteur as he lay on his death bed. What Dr. Pasteur was referring to was, while there is disease all around us 24/7, the key to health is how we take care of our bodies (the terrain). How effectively we handle disease, in a very major way, is dictated by how well we have treated ourselves the years before. If we make the conscious decision to not eat right nor exercise, we can expect, with a high degree of probability, our health will start to go south sooner than later.
Top 10 List
“Seven out of 10 leading causes of death are preventable.” (American Medical Association 2002).
What that says is, as an individual, you have the majority say in what your physical condition will eventually be. Last month’s column “Ignore at your own peril” points out chronic illnesses account for 70 percent of all deaths. Reminder: Chronic refers to an illness which seems to take forever to be resolved, if at all. The origin of most chronic illnesses is the result of poor lifestyle choices.
We baby boomers need to take control of our future by applying fundamental principles, principles we have heard over and over again. Study up on nutrition, exercise, hydration and sleep. The information is out there for the taking. All you have to do is sit down and start googling. Your well-being is just an internet away.
The millennials won’t escape the wrath of aging either without consciously addressing the same parameters outlined for baby boomers. “The coming healthcare tsunami” column from several months ago summarizes the crisis brewing for that up-and-coming generation. Their issues will be even more profound as they reach the 50-year mark if they don’t take heed.
Proactive,
Not Reactive
“The time has come to abandon disease as the focus of medical care. Medical care that is centered on the diagnosis and treatment of individual diseases, at best, is out of date and, at worst, harmful.” (“The End of the Disease Era” from the American Journal of Medicine; February 2004)
There are those in the medical community advocating for a proactive approach to healthcare. What Pasteur may have finally grasped was one shouldn’t wait until something goes wrong. Instead, like the Boy Scout motto, you should be prepared so as to be better able to handle getting sick or injured.
An ounce of
prevention
An ounce of prevention…is worth a pound of cure.”
I started being conscious of my health after the age of 50. At 70, so far (knock on wood) I am able to do physically pretty much whatever I want to do.
I watch what I eat (but still have a hot dog or Whopper Junior once in a while), lift weights, drink a minimum 100 ounces of filtered water every day (half of my body weight in ounces) and stretch multiple times a day. Intermittent fasting has been added to my bio hack list over the past year. While my knee has since put jogging on hold for now, I have designed a program to address my cardio conditioning. Keeping a positive attitude because negative thoughts have been proven to age you.
My bucket list does not include taking up any activities having an ambulance waiting at the bottom of the hill, so you won’t see me skydiving, bungy-jumping or snow skiing (not that I even did any of those when I was younger). The Tree Top Quest is definitely a “been there, done that” event. Be smart about what you try and do. Listen to your body.
A noble goal
The aspiration over the past 35-plus years has been for the American people to start taking their fitness seriously. Be it Arnold Schwarzenegger as the chairman of the President’s Council on Fitness in the ‘80s, the 60-minute program promoted by the NFL or “Let’s Move” from the Obama administration, we are constantly being reminded we should proactively take care of ourselves. But I was thinking, what if (by waving a magic wand) the population actually began focusing on this with the same enthusiasm they have for Facebook, politics or the NFL?
Unintended
consequences
Imagine if we all got healthy. What would happen to the sale of Hoverounds? Would becoming a nurse or a doctor become a top-10 career choice? Would Visiting Angels ever get off the ground?
What would happen to the stocks of Merck or Bristol-Myers Squibb? Would we ever build another hospital or nursing home? And, because we would be healthier, we, as a population, would be living much longer.
Results: Social Security would probably go bankrupt much sooner…except for the fact Medicare would now become solvent. The sick would be in the minority. Lost production hours due to health issues would be minimal and dollars formerly directed toward medical costs would instead go toward the economy and personal well-being.
By embracing a healthy lifestyle, the future sum game could well end up in the black. We would actually see a reinforcement of the boom cycle we are presently experiencing. We would have a strengthening of the positive attitude as we look toward the future. We would see hope rising for our kids and grandkids, and isn’t that the ultimate goal of every parent?
Why don’t we give this health thing a shot and start taking care of our terrain.
Good luck and good health!
—
