Holloway: Participate in the Great Georgia Pollinator Census

If you pay any attention to the news, you know that our pollinators are in trouble.
Many factors have contributed to the decline, including spreading urban populations and improper pesticide use. Pollinators keep us in watermelons, blueberries, squash and much more; altogether around 35 percent of the world’s crops depend on pollinators to reproduce.
Beyond food, pollinators keep native ecosystems in balance. And who doesn’t like seeing butterflies in your yard or garden? If you want to help our state’s pollinators, consider participating in the Great Georgia Pollinator Census.
To promote pollinator health in Georgia and collect data on what pollinators are where and on what, UGA Extension is sponsoring the Great Georgia Pollinator Census. This statewide citizen-scientist project is asking folks to monitor a blooming plant on either Friday, Aug. 23, or Saturday, Aug. 24. This project is accessible to all ages and all levels of experiences with identifying insects. While monitoring their pollinator nectar source, participants will take a tally of the insects that visit. Specifically, participants will categorize pollinators as carpenter bees, bumble bees, honey bees, small bees, wasps, flies, butterflies/moths or other insects. They will also take notes on weather, the type of plant they are observing, and the time of day.
Once they are finished tallying, participants will upload their counts at ggapc.org. The data submitted from across the state will be analyzed to gain a better understanding of where and what pollinators we are seeing. Scientists will use information from the counts to better equip our state to protect and enhance pollinator populations. Please participate in the first ever pollinator census! To sign-up and find the insect guide and tally sheet, go to ggapc.org. If you participate, take some photos and post on social media using the hashtag #GApollinators. I look forward to seeing your pollinator photos!
If you are unsure about participating alone, Fort Yargo State Park is hosting a Pollinator Census Hike on Friday morning, Aug. 23, at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. The short hike along the Birdberry trail will include a stop to monitor pollinators.
If you have any questions, reach out to me at the UGA Extension-Barrow County office.
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St., Winder. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
