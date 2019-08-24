Jacks: Bacon for more than just breakfast

We are one week closer to my favorite season of the year, football season. More specifically Georgia Bulldog football season.
It’s unreal at the prices of some of the tickets being sold on Stub Hub. For two Norte Dame at Georgia tickets in the nosebleed section, the cheapest I saw was $1,400. The really good seats were over $2,000. I am lucky to have season tickets. If someone offered me that kind of money for one game, I might have to consider selling those tickets and staying at home and having a tailgate party at home.
I am not actively trying to sell my tickets but did mention this to Dr. Perry this past week when he said one of the orthopedic doctors was looking for two tickets to the Notre Dame game. I was there having hand surgery on my right hand on Friday with Dr. Shuler. I consider Dr. Shuler the best orthopedic hand specialist around. This was hand surgery No. 8 for him. Four trigger fingers on my right hand and a cyst below my index finger were removed. This was a result of a recent accident.
—
I will continue with more great tailgating recipes this week. Each year I try to add something new to my list to take. I’ve been sent some good ones to use this year.
Bacon used to be considered just a breakfast meat but it’s becoming an ingredient in lots of my appetizers I make for tailgates or parties. It adds some extra flavor to make dishes tastier.
Here’s a good example of a recipe with the added bacon.
Bacon Chicken Wrapped Mozzarella Sticks
Ingredients
2 cups ketchup
1 cup tomato sauce
1 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tsp. mustard
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
8 boneless skinless chicken strips
8 sticks mozzarella cheese
8 slices bacon
1 Tbsp. fresh parsley for serving
Directions
Make the marinade: In a medium dish or bowl, combine the ketchup, tomato sauce, apple cider vinegar, mustard, light brown sugar and granulated sugar. Set aside 1/2 cup of the mixture for the glaze and another 1/2 cup for the dip. Butterfly the chicken tenders. Place a large sheet of plastic wrap over them and gently use a meat mallet or rolling pin to flatten the chicken to about ½-inch thickness. Remove the plastic wrap and place the chicken tenders in the remaining marinade. Cover and refrigerate for one hour. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove chicken from the refrigerator. Wrap a chicken tender around a mozzarella cheese stick. Take a strip of bacon and spiral it around the tender. Repeat with remaining chicken tenders. Place the chicken tenders on a baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes or until slightly crispy. Flip tenders halfway through. Remove the tenders from the oven and generously brush with reserved glaze. Bake for another 10 minutes or until completely crisp. Remove from the oven, top with chopped parsley.
—
A great idea sent to me from one of my Bulldog friends is a combination of nachos with pizza. If you add the two together with their ingredients, you end up with great tasting nachos.
Game Day Pizza Nachos
Ingredients
1 large (13-ounce) bag of tortilla chips
1 (14-ounce) jar pizza sauce
3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1/2 (7 ounce) pepperoni package
1 cup of bell peppers
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1 cup black olives
Garnish: oregano and parsley
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
On a baking sheet add half bag of chips and spread out. Drizzle with half pizza sauce and 1 1/2 cups cheese. Add 1/2 of all other ingredients. Repeat with second tray of tortilla chips. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until cheese is completely melted and bubbly. If you want your cheese brown leave a couple more minutes. Keep an eye on them to make sure chips don’t burn. Garnish with oregano and parsley. Guacamole is also a great garnish item.
—
My friend Jannie House Jennings reminded me that a good tailgate spread has to have pigs in a blanket. Very simple and easy to make, but a big crowd pleaser.
Pigs in a Blanket
Ingredients
2 cans of crescent rolls (8 ounces each)
48 cocktail hotdogs any variety (2 14-ounce packages)
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Unroll crescent rolls into 16 triangles. Cut each triangle lengthwise into 3 narrow triangles. Place a sausage on the shortest side of the triangle and roll to opposite points. Place point side down on 2 ungreased baking sheets. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown, switching positions of cookie sheets halfway through baking. Immediately remove from cookie sheets serve warm with spicy mustard or other desirable dip.
—
Last year my long-time friend Kay Young Fish who is also a big dawg fan brought to one of our tailgate parties Buffalo Chicken Dip. This was definitely the hit of the party. I had to have the recipe. I have made it several times for different occasions. It’s now my go to party dip. It’s great with crackers, tortillas and celery sticks.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Ingredients
2 (10-ounce) cans chunk chicken breast, drained
2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
1 cup ranch dressing
3/4 cup pepper sauce (Frank’s Red Hot sauce is the best)
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 bunch celery, cleaned and cut into 4 inch pieces
1 box (8-ounce) chicken-flavored crackers
Directions
Soften cream cheese to room temperature. Add cream cheese, canned chicken (shredded), for a thicker dip. Add ranch dressing, cheese and buffalo sauce. Mix all together and spread into a baking dish. Cover the top with a thin layer of cheese and bake for 20 minutes.
Optional: Top with chives or blue cheese crumbles.
—
If there could be a perfect football food, I believe this next recipe would be it. A combination of buffalo chicken and broccoli into one finger food has gotten my attention. This recipe was sent to me by a former dawg Mike Kavouklis who played at Georgia 1974-77.
Buffalo Chicken
Broccoli Cheddar Bites
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken
1/2 cup cooked white rice (sushi rice is best)
1/2 cup cooked, finely chopped, broccoli florets
3 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
1/3 cup buffalo sauce
1 egg
2 Tbsps. plain Greek yogurt
2 Tbsps. almond flour /meal
1/4 cup Panko bread crumbs
Salt and pepper to taste
For Dipping Sauce:
1 ripe avocado
Juice of half of a lime
2 Tbsps. plain Greek yogurt
Salt and pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a mini muffin tin with baking spray. Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and mix together with a spatula until incorporated. Scoop about 1 1/2 to 2 Tbsps. and roll into a ball. Place in mini muffin tin. Bake for 15-18 minutes until set and starting to brown on top. Remove from the oven, let cool for a few minutes before removing from the tray, using a knife or fork to help pop them out as some of the cheese may have stuck to the tin. Serve warm with the dipping sauce.
For the Dipping Sauce:
Combine all ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Bacon for more than just breakfast
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)