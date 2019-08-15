Apalachee volleyball coach Joey Alfonso said coming into the season it would be a tall order for the Wildcats to repeat last year’s performance when they finished 53-4, but the Wildcats are off to a good start in pursuit of that.
Apalachee went 5-0 in action Saturday, Aug. 10, to open the season, finishing first in the 24-team Northeast Georgia Queen of the Court tournament after winning a back-and-forth deciding third set against fellow GHSA Class AAAAAA power Harrison.
The annual tournament was co-hosted by Apalachee, Winder-Barrow, Dacula and Loganville, and the first-place Gold Bracket came down to the Wildcats and Hoyas. After winning the first set 25-14, the Wildcats dropped the second set 25-22 before bouncing back to win 15-13 in the third set — “an awesome game that could have gone either way,” Alfonso said.
Our girls played very inconsistent, but for early in the season it was a great day,” Alfonso said of his team, the defending Area 8-AAAAAA champions, which lost to eventual state champion Pope in five sets in the Sweet Sixteen a year ago. “They really increased the level of play in the championship game.”
During morning action Saturday, the Wildcats opened pool play by holding off Mount Bethel Christian in three sets (25-15, 18-25, 15-8) and then swept Lumpkin County (25-15, 25-22) to advance to the “Gold” championship bracket in the afternoon. The Wildcats made quick work of Jackson County (25-22, 25-8) and then dispatched of Northgate (25-9, 25-21) to advance to the championship.
Senior Ellie Alfonso went 47-of-50 on serves with 7 aces, 55 kills, 5 assists and 3 blocks while adding several digs. Senior Olivia Swift was 37-for-38 on serves with 10 aces, 3 kills, 51 assists and a pair of blocks, while fellow senior Logan Butchart went 38-of-42 with 8 aces, 12 kills and 6 blocks. Junior Emily Crocker also had a strong day, going 49-of-52 on serves with 7 aces, 36 kills, 52 assists and a block.
Apalachee (5-0) will play again Saturday, Aug. 17, when it competes in a playdate at Athens Academy.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats’ crosstown rival Winder-Barrow went 4-1 on the day and won the Silver Bracket in the afternoon, which included the second-place teams from morning pool play.
In pool play, the Bulldoggs (4-1) swept Flowery Branch (25-18, 25-15) before falling to Jackson County in three sets (17-25, 25-16, 9-15) to drop back to the Silver Bracket. Winder-Barrow then rallied past Mt. Bethel Christian in three sets (26-28, 25-16, 15-5) before sweeping past Loganville and North Cobb to finish the day strong.
Senior Payton Mitchell led the Bulldoggs with 35 kills, 13 aces and 9 digs while fellow senior Kori Estes added 32 kills, 11 aces and 7 digs.
Sophomore Shelby Pillow had 18 kills and led the team with 14 aces. Junior Macie Zakroczynski had 52 assists and 17 digs, while sophomore Hailey Kirkman tied for the team lead with 17 digs.
The Bulldoggs will be back in action Tuesday, Aug. 20 when they travel to North Hall to play the Trojans and Cedar Shoals.
In other county action in Saturday’s tournament, Bethlehem Christian Academy dropped a pair of morning matches at Dacula to Wesleyan (10-25, 10-25) and North Cobb (12-25, 16-25).
The Knights traveled to Madison County on Tuesday, Aug. 13, and will resume play Thursday, Aug. 15 at Lakeview Academy against Lakeview and Oconee County.
