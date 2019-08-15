Football: Winder-Barrow, Apalachee prep for preseason scrimmages

Both the Winder-Barrow and Apalachee football teams are looking for better results in 2019 in year two under their respective head coaches after missing the playoffs last fall, and they’ll each get a tune-up contest Friday, Aug. 16, before the regular season kicks off next week.
The Bulldoggs will host Miller Grove in a preseason scrimmage at 7:30 p.m. while the Wildcats will hit the road for a trip to North Springs High School in Atlanta. Kickoff for that game is also at 7:30 p.m.
For Winder-Barrow, it will be a chance for the Bulldoggs to play for the first time on the new synthetic turf at W. Clair Harris Stadium. The turf installation, which was completed earlier in August, is part of a $1.6 million project by the Barrow County School System, backed largely by funding from Barrow County, to install turf at both Winder-Barrow and Apalachee’s R. Harold Harrison Stadium. The turf installation at Apalachee was still being completed this week. The Wildcats aren’t scheduled to play there until their home opener Aug. 30 against North Oconee.
The Bulldoggs logged their first practice on the turf last week, and Dudley said it’s been a hit with the team.
“The players and coaches love it,” Dudley said. “It’s state of the art, looks good and really gives you a boost being out there playing on it.”
As for the game itself, Dudley plans to use it as an evaluation tool and monitor closely several positions where there are ongoing battles for playing time, particularly on the offensive line and at linebacker, as the Bulldoggs’ Aug. 23 season opener at Clarke Central approaches.
Winder-Barrow is coming off a tough 2-8 campaign last fall that saw them go winless in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play and miss the postseason for the first time since 2013. Senior quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan returns as a second-year starter and is hoping to build off a promising junior season, but who will be snapping him the ball on a regular basis still remains a toss-up as junior Devan Berrey and sophomore Reese Maxwell were both vying for the starting role at center as of this week. Freshman Sam Herr has emerged as the leading candidate at right guard but is still facing competition while a few other players are looking to break into the rotation on the line.
Defensively, the Bulldoggs return a pair of linebackers in seniors Nate Allen (the leading tackler from last season) and Rosseau O Asu Abang, while junior Chandler Maxwell, a transfer from Bethlehem Christian Academy, has also had a strong offseason and junior Brian Ford and freshman Aiden Thompson are also pushing for playing time.
“It’s going to be good to see the guys who can get out there and play well when the lights come on,” Dudley said. “We’re hoping to play a lot of guys and come out healthy, but there are definitely some decisions that need to be made as we get ready for next week.”
Meanwhile, Apalachee coach Tony Lotti said he isn’t so much interested in finding “starters” but still also wants his team’s scrimmage to be an evaluation tool.
“The culture we’re trying to build here is you’re competing for a job every day,” Lotti said. “The object is to get on the field as much as possible and we want to play as many people as possible and determine is this person ready for the field on Friday nights or do they still need more development to help us.
“That way, when it happens for real, we’ll have a better understanding of where we’re at.”
The Wildcats have not reached the postseason in 10 years, but they had a promising first year under Lotti, winning three games, being competitive in most of their losses and snapping a five-year losing skid against Winder-Barrow.
Apalachee returns a handful of key players from its 2018 squad but is still “a young team” overall, according to Lotti. In addition to monitoring conditioning levels, Lotti says he wants to follow the same approach as he did with the Wildcats’ spring scrimmage at East Jackson in May and put his team in difficult situations “on purpose” during Friday’s scrimmage to see how they respond.
“I want to see how we react and how much we’ve matured as a team,” he said, “before we have to go on the road and play an extremely tough Monroe Area team next week.”
