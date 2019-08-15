BOC approves special-use request to allow venue for event venue

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners, at its Tuesday, Aug. 13 meeting, approved a special-use request for 3.25 acres at the intersection of Elder and Hardigree roads to operate an events facility there.
Property owner Robert Harvey Jackson sought the special use in order to restore a century-old schoolhouse building on the property and use it and the rest of the land for weddings, showers, reunions and similar functions.
Jackson initially sought to rezone the land earlier this year, but the board of commissioners tabled the request in May over concerns from some members that a commercial zoning for the property did not support the county’s future land use map.
The approval comes with 13 conditions offered by attorney John Stell, who was representing Jackson, to quell some concerns from residents over traffic, noise and security.
Among those, the facility will only be open for scheduled special events; the allowable hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and daylight hours only for Sundays through Thursdays; and no outdoor loud speakers will be allowed, and the county’s noise ordinance will be adhered to.
The BOC’s vote to approve the special-use request was 7-0. Commissioner Rolando Alvarez asked if there was any recourse for the county to change that decision later if the facility was deemed to be causing an issue in the neighborhood. Dan Schultz, the county’s director of planning and community development, and county attorney Angie Davis said the county could not revoke or rescind a land-use decision but that it will be able to enforce the conditions that came with the approval.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the Aug. 14 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
