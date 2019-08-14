Updated: Kilgore, Sheats announce runs for Winder City Council; Healan won’t seek re-election

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, August 14. 2019
Updated: 14 hours ago
Comments (0)
There will be at least one contested Winder City Council race this fall and at least one new council member when the new council is seated in January.
Kobi Kilgore officially announced Aug. 5 that she will challenge incumbent councilman Al Brown for the Ward 2 seat in the Nov. 5 election, while Holly Sheats has announced a run for the at-large seat held by outgoing councilman Michael Healan, who is not seeking re-election.
Ward 4 councilman Travis Singley and Mayor David Maynard said they also will seek re-election for a third term. No other candidates had announced runs as of press time. Qualifying is set for Aug. 19-23.
Both Kilgore and Sheats said bringing more diversity and younger voices to the table is important to them.
Healan, who won election to the council in 2015 after narrowly defeating incumbent Larry Evans, won’t seek a second term and said he is moving to South Carolina due to the demands of his work with the United Steelworkers union.
See more in the Aug. 14 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.