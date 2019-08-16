Terrell: Let’s do the right thing for our veterans

We should all be ashamed, especially Congress!
Veterans, non-veterans, parents, siblings, employers, co-workers, politicians, medical practitioners, even friends. Shame on us.
For years we have heard their cries for help, especially this generation of baby boomers to which many of us belong. We have heard it since Vietnam, yet we as a country have failed to help so many.
We have been at war for nearly 18 consecutive years and their anguished sounds still fall on deaf ears.
Even presidents of the United States heard their cries. Obama campaigned with a promise in 2008, in 2009, in 2012, and, again, in 2014 to do something about this country’s failure to take care of our military veterans. That year he said he was shocked at recent reports on veterans’ healthcare.
We have marched around the country for lower taxes, for environmental protections, for less restrictions on marijuana, for stronger DUI laws, for gun rights, free speech rights, gay rights, monuments, illegal alien rights and for a thousand other things to make us right.
But we haven’t stood up for our veterans.
We have heard their narratives at work, at home and in church, as well as in the courts. We have read their stories where they pleaded, cried out and then took their lives and the lives of others. We have done very little for so very few.
I suspect many, maybe most of us, know at least one veteran who has gone to a veterans’ hospital for help and was turned away, put on a waiting list, was given the wrong medication or prescribed a medication that resulted in more problems than initially experienced.
We have talked quietly between one another about the hospitals, wondered if the medical personnel at these hospitals really cared about their clients and, sometimes, even wondered if the vet really needed help.
We have taken their service, their battles, their mental demons and their pain for granted. It’s too late to simply say, “If we had only known.” It’s too late to be apologetic. It’s too late to hide it in the back pages of our memory.
But it isn’t too late to do something about it. It’s not too late to call and write our congressmen and to flood their offices with demands. Let’s go to Washington. Let’s put a million-man march together to show our veterans we care.
Even more importantly, let’s show them we are, indeed, thankful for their service.
It isn’t too late to thank them, nor is it too late to make things right.
The American soldier, regardless of branch of service, was promised specific benefits for their time in service, as well as for those who found themselves in combat. The American servicemen and women that come home from combat with deep physical pain and even deeper mental anguish need America to keep the promise.
It’s time to heal the broken promise. It’s time we listened and found the right answers.
Whistle blowers can keep the investigations going. Not only are there now stories of long delays, missed diagnoses and improper medical prescriptions, there is now evidence of cover-ups and deaths of veterans that may have been prevented.
It will require the efforts of every citizen to maintain the pressure on the White House and Congress. The current president has publicly called the situation “…very disgraceful…” and vowed to punish and “…hold accountable…” those responsible.
Don’t hold your breath. A past president did the same with the Benghazi scandal, the IRS scandal and the ATF scandal that involved the murder of a Border Patrol agent. Instead of accountability in those scandals, we saw nothing from the White House but support for all of the main characters.
Former Veteran Affairs secretaries have failed. Some should have been fired, maybe tarred and feathered, for the lack of care for deserving vets who followed orders and fought the enemy on countless battlefields around the world.
We demanded a lot of our veterans and they simply asked that we keep our promise. We have short-changed those who gave so much.
We should not sleep well until something has been done to take care of our Veterans. It’s critical that we hold Washington accountable now, today!
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: Let’s do the right thing for our veterans
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)