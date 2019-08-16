Thompson: Epstein death raises questions, reveals nature of people

In today’s political climate where we are bitterly divided about any number of issues, I thought we could all at least agree that there is no party letter for pedophiles and child rapists.
I thought we could agree that anyone who traffics children for sex or facilitates those activities should go to jail for a long time, political affiliation being a non-factor.
Judging by the comments on my Facebook feed over the weekend, particularly from those on the right, as news of Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide in prison unfolded, that doesn’t appear to be the case for everyone.
Epstein, a billionaire financier who was facing federal charges of sex trafficking of underage girls and had already largely skated by on a previous conviction from a decade ago through an abysmal plea agreement, was found dead from hanging in his jail cell early Saturday, Aug. 10.
On one hand, it’s not surprising. Inmate suicide has been an ongoing issue for years due to a number of factors — from inadequately trained guards to indifference about the life of prisoners, guilty or innocent — and is the leading cause of death of those behind bars. And also, suicide was the quickest way for this pathological narcissist to avoid facing justice. On the other hand, it’s shocking that this particular suicide could be allowed to happen. Epstein had amassed and even arguably insulated himself with a network of wealthy, powerful and influential people. The list included politicians belonging to both major political parties, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton among them. It was a closely-followed case, and since being arrested Epstein had already been found once lying in his cell with marks around his neck. How could this have happened?
In the absence of an immediate accounting of what occurred, conspiracy theories about Epstein being murdered or being purposefully allowed to commit suicide blossomed. There were plenty of comments that pointed the finger at Trump, but the loudest voices out there were insinuating that the Clintons had him killed. This is a common thing for many on the right, who believe a Clinton is behind every murder or mysterious death. There’s a historical pattern to this. People like Sean Hannity eagerly shepherded a Russian-fueled conspiracy theory that former Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, who was killed in an apparent robbery attempt gone awry, was actually murdered by the Clintons for leaking documents, despite the fact there had been numerous robberies in Rich’s neighborhood in the weeks leading up to his death. There was also the debunked “Pizzagate” fiasco, where Hillary Clinton was supposedly running a pedophilia ring out of a pizza parlor and that her campaign manager John Podesta’s emails about pizza toppings was coded language, that led to a deranged man trying to shoot up the place.
And so last weekend, it unfortunately wasn’t entirely surprising that the same people who go along with or push these conspiracy theories were almost gleefully putting forward the notion that Epstein had been the latest addition to the “Clinton Body Count.” They seized on the reveal that Clinton was a frequent flier to Epstein’s private island while completely glossing over the fact that Trump also made trips there and had a close relationship and partied with Epstein for years. The point? This shouldn’t be a partisan mudslinging contest.
Nevertheless, social media can be a cesspool but we should all expect more from our leaders, particularly the president of the United States. Well, think again. On Saturday, Trump retweeted an iteration of the Clinton conspiracy theory from conservative actor and comedian Terrence K. Williams.
“Died of suicide on 24/7 suicide watch?” Williams wrote. “Yeah right! How does that happen? Jeffery Epstein had information on Bill Clinton (and) now he’s dead.”
But according to Trump’s own Justice Department, Epstein had not been on suicide watch at the time of his death and had been taken off within a week of his previous incident in July. Further reporting from The New York Times indicated that Epstein was supposed to be checked on every 30 minutes, a procedure that was not followed.
But as usual, Trump couldn’t help himself. As noted by The Washington Post, this is certainly not the first time he has furthered an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory — from Ted Cruz’s father being involved in the JFK assassination, to conservative Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia being murdered, to former President Obama wiretapping him. Others include Obama being born in Kenya, George Soros leading a nefarious Jewish plot to take over the world, a Deep State contingent plotting a coup against him, and on and on.
That’s just where we are in this country with leadership at the top. A sitting president is implying that a predecessor ordered a hit on someone without a shred of evidence, and we shrug our shoulders.
In the meantime, back in Adult Land, there needs to be a serious investigation into what went wrong, why it went wrong, whether there was any malfeasance involved in giving Epstein the opening to kill himself and what reforms can be made to the prison system and bureaucracy.
And it must not be forgotten that the biggest losers in all of this, for now, are the girls/women who were denied their opportunity to face Epstein in court and who were deprived of the chance to see him brought to justice and to perhaps have total closure. As Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska put it, the government “failed these girls again.”
Geoff Berman, the U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, which is handling the latest Epstein case, said his office will keep the investigation open into anyone who might have co-conspired in or facilitated Epstein’s abuse.
That is great news. It should be the top priority for government investigators and prosecutors to make sure that any sighs of relief from anyone who stands to gain from Epstein’s now permanent silence are only temporary ones.
Mindlessly spreading conspiracy theories will not help that effort, and politics should not be a consideration for anyone in the pursuit of justice.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: Epstein death raises questions, reveals nature of people
