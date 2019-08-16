Buffington: The virus of violence on America’s killing fields

We might as well pass a law to leave the American flag at half-mast all the time.
There’s no reason to raise the flag anymore — frequent mass public killings make it difficult to find a day — any day — where the nation isn’t in mourning.
El Paso.
Dayton.
Virginia Beach.
Pittsburg.
Parkland.
Santa Fe, Texas.
Boston.
New York.
Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Southerland, Texas.
Las Vegas.
Orlando.
San Bernardino.
Sandy Hook.
Aurora.
It reminds me of the nightly body counts we got on television during the Vietnam War — how many Americans died today from violence?
Some of those killings were ideologically motivated — San Bernardino, New York and Boston were done by Islamic radicals; El Paso and Pittsburg were done by radical white supremacists.
Others were done by alienated, and perhaps mentally-ill, young males — Parkland, Sandy Hook, Aurora.
Most of the mass killings were done with guns, but some were with homemade bombs (Boston), or by ramming people with a vehicle (New York.)
While the methods and ideology have varied, there are some similar threads in all of these events.
First, most mass killings have been done by males, a fact that reflects the overall nature of violence in America. Males are responsible for the vast majority of violent acts in the world, from family assaults to mass murder.
Despite our nation’s relative economic security and educational opportunity, too many young males exist in a sub-culture of violence. This crosses racial boundaries with males of all ethnic backgrounds getting caught up in its vortex.
It’s difficult to really know what’s causing these violent male actions. Perhaps it comes from some psychological inferiority complex and a sense of insecurity.
Whatever the underlying cause, it shows up as a hyper-macho reaction, infused with misogynistic attitudes, a fetish for guns, racial animosity and a glamorization of violence.
You see those trends in urban gang killings, rural domestic abuse and these mass killings of innocent people in public places. All are connected by a culture of male violence.
That toxic male culture needs much more attention than it’s getting, but we’re afraid to talk about it because acknowledging the reality is socially taboo. A large segment of our society praises aggressive male behavior through our entertainment, sports and political cultures. Bullies on our national stage are praised for their behavior.
A second thread to mass killings is that our culture of violence has gotten a boost from online websites and social media where men who share these violent ideas can meet and encourage other’s distorted visions of the world.
There have always been outliers in society, but it was difficult for those people to find each other and organize before the internet. Now, communities of violence and radicalism are easily accessible on everyone’s cellphone. From far-right white supremacy to radical Islamic teaching, there’re hundreds of places online for these outliers to congregate and share their hate.
This goes beyond the obvious political and ideological radicalizations. Online radicalization comes from the echo chamber in which many of these boys and men seem to live. Propaganda is rampant in social media with millions of fake memes that people gobble up and believe. For those men who are insecure and insular, these things tend to further warp their view of society.
The online world has also led to copycat killings where a mass killer acts after having studied the specific actions of previous mass killers. Some may want the infamy attached to such acts, especially following the Columbine killings where two teens murdered their classmates in 1999. That event seems to have been copied over and over in the 20 years since it happened.
A third thread is that many of the mass killers have a history of broken relationships with friends or family. Some killers were themselves abused — school-based bullying has been cited in several of the killings. Others had emotional or mental problems. Whatever the specific situation, many mass killers seem to feel isolated with nothing left to lose by acting on their darkest impulses.
Another thread is that there were signs before the killings that were overlooked, or weren’t followed up. The Dayton killer apparently had a long history of talking about violence and mass murder, including having made a hit list while in high school. The El Paso killer’s mother had called her local police office, worried about her son’s gun and his intentions with it.
It’s true that in the violence done for right-wing ideological reasons, the extreme rhetoric we see in today’s political culture probably contributed to the radicalization process. Such rhetoric certainly doesn’t help foster a sense of unity in the country. Words do matter, especially when they come from society’s leaders.
But over-heated political rhetoric alone doesn’t explain what triggered these people, nor does it explain the underlying pathology of violent male actions. These kinds of killings happened long before today’s divisive political climate and politics doesn’t explain the mass killings which had no ideological basis.
I’m not an optimist on this problem.
Our current political culture has not, and probably will not, take any action to make it more difficult for violent men to get high-capacity guns. Even if politicians do enact some new gun restrictions or background checks, those who want to commit mass murder will use vehicles, make bombs, or buy guns from the black market. Gun regulations alone won’t solve the problem of male violence.
While we live in an era of great material abundance — by broad measures, the nation is wealthier, more educated and more economically secure than ever before — it’s also an era of growing cultural turmoil.
Our political rhetoric is poison. Suicide rates are climbing. Drug addiction is epidemic in some communities. Propaganda has replaced truth and facts in our discussions. The disparity between rich and poor is growing wider. Fringe ideologies on both the left and right have become mainstream.
These mass killings are a symptom of this underlying social pathology in our nation. Something about our culture, especially our male culture, is rotting despite the veneer of material success.
That cultural sickness has found fertile ground among insecure males who fetishize violence and who are easily influenced and radicalized by online propaganda.
Maybe someday, this virus of violence will wane and burn out from fatigue.
Until that happens, a lot more people will die in public places that have become American killing fields.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
