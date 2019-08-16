Bridges: Fear often causes irrational thought process

The reactions to the recent shootings in our country, as well as the multiple deaths of innocent Americans, have predictably caused the gun control debate to rise to the forefront once again.
In some ways, the call for tougher gun control laws is understandable. To some the answer is simple: if there are no guns, then there will be no crime.
Of course that is not true. Even if all guns magically disappeared tomorrow there would still be crime. There would still be robberies, still be murders, still be domestic violence and still events that take the lives of innocent people.
Many terroristic attacks are committed without guns. Fear causes people to put forth ideas that might sound good in theory but, in reality, would not do anything to solve a problem.
It’s a simple notion but it is worth repeating: violating the rights of law-abiding Americans will not prevent crime. For those who are hunters or those who enjoy target shooting or even those who collect firearms (a dreaded notion to many) taking their guns will not prevent what happened at a Texas Walmart or in Ohio.
I have always advocated responsible gun ownership. That is actually the job of parents and certainly not that of the government. It was that way for me. My father taught me a respect for firearms. It had been taught to him the same way by his father.
Despite growing up with guns in our house, I have never committed a crime. I know many believe a gun can somehow make a person do so.
However, if you are looking at who to blame for the shootings, then you have to look at the people who committed them. It’s not the president’s fault (whoever may be president), it’s not the National Rifle Association’s fault, it’s not the gun manufacturer’s fault and it’s not the fault of the firearm itself.
People who reach the point of becoming a domestic terrorist almost always are mentally ill. That illness may be self-inflicted or otherwise. However, mental illness is something which is typically ignored today.
It doesn’t justify what was done, but I always wonder if the incident would have been prevented if the one who committed the crime had received help.
We should always remember that as citizens we have the right to defend ourselves. It’s why you see more and more people carrying firearms with them. Most businesses realize this and do not make a customer leave if they are displaying a firearm.
Certainly, gun control will be a big issue during the 2020 presidential race. Most of the Democrats running have stated they want additional regulations, and even President Trump seems to be wavering some on the issue.
As long as there are people on this planet, there will be crime. That was true long before firearms were created.
We should work to try and prevent tragedies like the ones in recent weeks but we cannot expect more security by giving up our freedoms. It’s why many have fought against the Patriot Act. The name itself is completely misleading because this law (which has been supported by those in both major parties) violates the constitutional rights of Americans.
Passing more restrictive laws out of fear is not what our country is about. It’s why it is so important to examine candidates who are running for state and national office. That goes for local offices as well.
We have to start looking beyond political party and stop assuming if a candidate has a certain affiliation that automatically means he or she is the best to vote for. It doesn’t work that way. That type of lazy voting leads to more laws that violate our rights.
And as we mentioned earlier, violating the rights of law-abiding citizens prevents no crime. It has never. Our fears will not change that fact.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow-News Journal. He has earned awards for his columns from the National Newspaper Association, the Georgia Press Association and the Georgia Sports Writers Association. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
