Bennett: Always be humble and kind

My daddy was a humble man. And a kind man. I want to be like him when I grow up.
I am not always kind. Sometimes I am hateful and mean. I don’t ever intend to be that way; sometimes it just happens.
When we found out how sick my dad was, and how short his life expectancy was, we were very surprised. We knew he wasn’t doing well, and we knew he was nearing 90 years of age. But to be presented with a time frame for death was a new reality for us. We went into autopilot mode, doing the things that we needed to do, preparing for transfer home on hospice care, calling family and friends, etc. For me, I sort of just got busy doing all the “stuff,” not stopping long enough to grasp our new reality.
One day at work, the song “Always Be Humble And Kind” came on the radio. It was at that time, sitting at the receptionist desk in our busy office, that reality hit me hard. I shed the first of many tears as I reflected on my dad’s humble and kind way of living life. That will always be “Dad’s song” for me. Whenever I hear it on the radio at the office, I always reach up and pat his sweet face, on the picture I have hanging over my desk.
Seeing others exhibit kindness warms my heart. I think some people are naturally more kind than others, but it is something that we should all strive to be. Some people are easier to be kind to than others. It’s easy for me to be kind to animals. But sometimes there are people to whom I find it difficult to be kind. It makes me sad that it’s not just programmed into me to be that way. There is an element of selfishness in me that sometimes just doesn’t want to be kind, and I have to really put forth an effort.
I pray to be kind, especially to my sweet mama. Our lives were turned upside down when we lost Dad and none more than hers. She lost her best friend, her companion and her sweet husband of almost 62 years. She moved from her home with only a fraction of her belongings. Into a home with four cats and a daughter who has lived alone for many years.
So, yes, it was a big change for both of us. I’m not sure how she prayed about the situation, but I prayed (and still pray) to be kind. Of course, two women sharing a home will get on each other’s nerves. I know better than to pray for patience! I pray to be kind to her. She deserves my kindness. And my daddy deserves my kindness to her.
So far, it has been much easier than I expected it would be. We had lots of drama when I was a teenager, and I know for a fact that I wasn’t very kind to her back in those days. Because I knew everything, and she knew nothing. Right? So, I wasn’t certain how it would go with us sharing a home.
Thankfully, in my mature years, I recognize that she knew a lot more than I gave her credit for, and I was the one who knew nothing. So it’s much easier to be kind to each other these days.
Being wealthy would be nice. Being fit and beautiful would be awesome. But more than all of these, I would choose kindness. That whole “Do Unto Others” thing.
Kindness can change our homes, our communities, our nation and our world. Let’s all try a little harder to be humble and kind.
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
