Jacks: Favorite tailgate recipes from friends

Sending get well wishes out to my neighbor when I was growing up, Alton Thornton, and my neighbor now, George Pabis. Both of these men are physically fit and exercise regularly.
But both ended up in the hospital with heart problems. Also a speedy recovery to Ginger Gunter.
I have a great bunch of Facebook friends that are big Dawg fans and many are former Dawg players during my college days when I hung out at Coach Dooley’s house and the athletic department. I always seem to have an assignment over there from Coach Dooley or Coach Kasay to help someone with their studies. I was a tutor for the team back then, too. It’s good reconnecting and seeing whatever they are up to today.
Since we are approaching the 2019 season and preparing our menus for tailgating, I asked my friends to share with me their favorite thing to prepare for their tailgate. I’ll be sharing some of those recipes this week and the next couple of weeks. Long time Bulldog fans might recognize some of the former dawgs names here.
Jack Lindsay, who wore No. 56 and played on the defensive line (1980-82), sent the first recipe.
Pork Tenderloin
Ingredients
1 pork tenderloin
Kikoman’s teriyaki
Garlic salt
Black pepper
Olive oil
Sister Schubert yeast rolls
Directions
Marinate a pork tenderloin in Kikoman’s teriyaki sauce, garlic salt and pepper for several hours or overnight. Add olive oil to a cast iron skillet and the pork tenderloin. Cook on high on stovetop until it gets brown, then put in the oven at 400 degrees until it reaches 140 internally. Transfer to an aluminum throwaway pan wrap in aluminum foil. Place a pack of Sister Schubert yeast rolls on cookie sheet. Coat tops in butter. Heat until hot through. Wrap in foil to help keep warm. When ready to eat, slice rolls open, slice tenderloin and make slider sandwiches. May add cheese, tomato and pickles to top.
The next recipe was sent to me from a big Dawg fan who has done a lot of the charity work for the homeless with me, Jennifer Robinson.
Buffalo Chicken
Tortilla Rollups
Ingredients
2 cups cooked shredded chicken
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, well softened
1/2 cup celery, finely diced
1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese, or shredded cheddar
1/2 cup hot sauce
Black pepper to taste
4 flour tortillas, 10-inch size
Ranch dressing for dipping
Directions
In a large bowl mix the chicken, cream cheese, celery, blue cheese, hot sauce and black pepper until well combined. Spread about 1/2 cup of the mixture in an even layer on 1 tortilla. Roll up lightly and wrap in plastic wrap. Repeat with remaining fillings and tortillas. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until firm. Cut off ends and slice into 1-inch rounds. Serve with ranch for dipping.
My next recipe comes from another player from the ‘70s. Kirk Price played for Georgia from 1973-77. He wore jersey No. 46 and played linebacker. He now owns his own successful insurance agency in Hoover, Ala.
Buffalo Turds
Ingredients
30 jalapeños
16 ounces cream cheese
2 cups extra sharp cheddar cheese (grated)
1/2 cup Jeff’s original rub
30 slices of bacon (thin cut is best, just over 2 pounds)
30 little smokies or other cocktail franks
4 tsps. paprika
1 tsp. cayenne pepper
Directions
Wash and trim the jalapeño peppers. I highly recommend using food prep gloves during the trimming portion to keep the jalapeño juice from soaking into your skin, so proceed with caution if you choose not to heed my advice. Trimming these is a relatively simple task. Simply chop the stem off and slice the pepper lengthwise to expose the seeds and vein. Using a spoon, scrape out the white vein and rinse under water to wash away the seeds.
In a mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, paprika, cheese and cayenne. Using a butter knife or pastry bag, fill each jalapeño half full with a generous portion of the cream cheese mixture. Top each one of the jalapeño boats with a little smokie and top it with a little of the rub. Wrap each of the little smokie top jalapeños with a half slice of bacon making sure that the seam is directly on top of the little smokie. Secure the wrap by inserting a toothpick straight down through the overlapping edges of the bacon all the way through the little smokie. Stop short of going through the pepper that way the cream cheese doesn’t leak out through the hole. Cook in oven at 250 degrees for 1 1/2 hours. Top with favorite barbecue sauce.
Another Georgia fan who happens to live in Alabama sent me the next recipe, Kimberly Rose Mitchell Baker. I will definitely be using this recipe this season. Simple but sounds really good.
Ham and Turkey roll ups
Ingredients
Flour tortillas
Block of cream cheese (8 ounces)
1 package dry ranch dressing
Garlic powder to taste
Bacon bits
1/3 cup sour cream
Thin deli meat — choice of combo turkey and ham
Directions
Mix softened cream cheese, dry ranch dressing, garlic powder, bacon bits and sour cream together. Mix well so that the powders are totally combined. This makes a nice paste. Take tortilla and spread the mixture on it. Add meat, a layer of each turkey and ham. Roll up. Cover tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least an hour. This makes it easier to slice. Then slice into ½-inch pinwheels.
Optional: add finely chopped green onions, splash of hot sauce, jalapeños.
My dear Bulldog friend, Vickie Payne from Cleveland, Ga., sent me this last recipe. Vickie and I are both involved with helping the homeless at Hope Springs. Our group “Visions of Hope” provides food, hygiene products, clothing and such to those in need.
Bulldawg Dip
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
1/2 large onion (diced)
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 10-ounce cans of red enchilada sauce
2 cups shredded cheese
Sour cream
Black olives
Cilantro
Directions
In a large skillet, brown one pound of ground beef and 1/2 of a large onion (diced). Add two cloves of minced garlic and cook an additional minute. Drain.
Add 2 10-ounce cans of red enchilada sauce to meat mixture added back into skillet and stir. Bring back up to medium/high temperature. Sprinkle with 2 cups shredded cheese evenly across the top. Cover with lid, reduce to low and leave until cheese is melted. Garnish with sour cream, black olives and cilantro if desired. Serve with tortilla chips.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
