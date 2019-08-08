There will be a mix of experience and youth on the Winder-Barrow volleyball team when it opens up its regular season Aug. 10 in the Northeast Georgia Queen of the Court tournament it is co-hosting.
And while coach David Rows believes his team can build off a strong 2018 campaign that saw the Bulldoggs win 36 matches, be ranked in the top 10 for most of the season and make an appearance in the GHSA Class AAAAAA Sweet Sixteen, how far they go will depend on the progress the varsity new comers make.
“We bring back some key returners and pretty good size on the front of the net, but there are some concerns with three seniors we lost,” Rows said. “We lost a lot on our back row, which is a big concern. Our young players are adjusting to the speed (of the varsity level) and working on ball control and consistency, which is going to be the key for us. I’ve been pleased with what I’ve seen so far and think we’ll get better.”
Two of the Bulldoggs’ three all-area players who graduated were two of the team’s top offensive threats — outside hitters Madison Miller (257 kills, 52 aces) and Tari Lampkin (224 kills, 36 aces). But Rows still has confidence in his team’s hitting ability overall and has reshuffled the lineup by moving seniors Payton Mitchell and Kori Estes to the outside. Rows believes that sophomore Hailey Kirkman will contribute more and more on the outside as the season wears on, while senior Aaliyah Sanders and sophomore Shelby Pillow will provide size in the middle.
Winder-Barrow will also have to compensate for the loss of all-area libero Heather Xiong, and Rows said a couple of players are working at that spot.
