The Apalachee High School volleyball team made program history last year, finishing 53-4 and winning an area championship before losing in the GHSA Class AAAAAA Sweet Sixteen to eventual state champion Pope.
And while the Wildcats return four players with starting experience, they also lost one of their two best all-around players and two other key starters, and coach Joey Alfonso believes it will be tough sailing to reach that same level of play this fall.
“If we were going to win a state championship, I think we had our best chance yet last year,” said Alfonso, whose team will open its regular season Saturday, Aug. 10, when it co-hosts the annual Northeast Georgia Queen of the Court tournament. “That’s not to say this team can’t be very good and end up playing for an area championship and deep in the playoffs. We’ve had a good summer and are going to try to be competitive again and make it back to state. We’ve realized what we need to work on and hopefully we can get it ironed out.
“I think there’s a good team here, it’s just a matter of figuring some things out.”
If the Wildcats are going to reach their full potential, Alfonso said, they’ll have to find ways and utilize more players to compensate for the graduation of last year’s Mainstreet Newspapers all-area player of the year, Nakia Hooks. Hooks was a dominant all-around player, finishing her senior season with 438 kills, 64 aces, 308 assists, 274 digs, 57 blocks and a 95-percent serve rate.
See more in the Aug. 7 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
