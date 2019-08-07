Winder council approves rezoning for townhomes in split vote

Wednesday, August 7. 2019
The Winder City Council, at its Tuesday, Aug. 6, meeting, narrowly approved a rezoning request that will allow for the building of a townhome development on Highway 211 inside the city limits.
By a 4-3 vote, with Mayor David Maynard breaking a tie in favor, the council approved the request by Lawrenceville-based Corridor Development to rezone 23.72 acres at 305 Hwy. 211 NW, adjacent to the Bellingrath Plantation subdivision, from Neighborhood Commercial to Multi-family Residential. Councilmen Jimmy Terrell, Travis Singley and Al Brown also voted in favor of the rezoning, while councilmen Chris Akins, Sonny Morris and Michael Healan were opposed.
Corridor has selected Duluth-based Rocklyn Homes, which, with the rezoning, would be allowed to build up to 131 townhomes on the property.
The approval came after the city’s planning board recommended approval of the request last month. But the council’s approval came with several additional conditions on top of the ones the planning board recommended.
See more in the Aug. 7 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
