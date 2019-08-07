BOE approves demolition of CFIT wing, math contracts

The Barrow County Board of Education approved a contract for $114,600 to demolish the oldest wing of the Center for Innovative Teaching at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, said the company, Complete Demolition Services, of Carrollton, would first have to remove the asbestos from the wing before it is torn down.
The wing to be demolished is on the left, facing the school. After the demolition, a road in front of the school will be extended to Church Street. Much of the remaining land will be used for parking.
A robotics lab/makers space and an expanded dance studio were created in an existing metal gym building and the family and consumer science lab. That work was done this summer.
A fence for the Winder-Barrow High School football stadium was approved by the BOE. It will cost $30,470 and will be paid by the school’s athletic department. The fence will be along Candler Street.
