BOE approves demolition of CFIT wing, math contracts

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, August 7. 2019
Comments (0)
The Barrow County Board of Education approved a contract for $114,600 to demolish the oldest wing of the Center for Innovative Teaching at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, said the company, Complete Demolition Services, of Carrollton, would first have to remove the asbestos from the wing before it is torn down.
The wing to be demolished is on the left, facing the school. After the demolition, a road in front of the school will be extended to Church Street. Much of the remaining land will be used for parking.
A robotics lab/makers space and an expanded dance studio were created in an existing metal gym building and the family and consumer science lab. That work was done this summer.
A fence for the Winder-Barrow High School football stadium was approved by the BOE. It will cost $30,470 and will be paid by the school’s athletic department. The fence will be along Candler Street.
See more in the Aug. 7 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.