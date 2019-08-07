The Auburn City Council approved a pilot study on its water quality, using water from the Winder water plant, at its meeting Aug. 1.
The state environmental protection division requested the study because Auburn is building a new treatment plant. However, Auburn does not have raw water in its storage pond so it will use Winder’s water, which the state said is appropriate.
The study will cost $14,520. Hayes & James, consultant to Auburn, will do the study.
The council also approved two contracts for the police department.
One will provide new software for the department and municipal court. The city will save about $1,440 on the change. The cost will be paid through a fee of $15 for each citation.
The second contract also will be for software which will help the city police department get its state accreditation.
It will provide state-approved policies and will give the city online training for its officers.
City administrator Alex Mitchem said librarian, Bel Outwater, received a $3,000 Hubbard scholarship. She said the library had 68 “super readers” this summer who completed 100 hours of reading or 50 books.
Auburn council approves water study
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)