The Bethlehem Town Council, during its Monday, Aug. 5 meeting, heard an annexation request for just under 49 acres at 788 Harrison Mill Rd., Winder, near Highway 316.
Tommy Hunter, representing the owners, Harrison Mill Properties, LLC, told the council the applicants would like to annex the property into the town in order to build a single-family residential development with a target of 1.2 units per acre. The property is currently in unincorporated Barrow County and has sat mostly undeveloped since the family has had the property for about 20 years, Hunter said, adding there were plans to develop it at one time before the Great Recession hit.
The issue will first have to go through the county, and the county board of commissioners will need to approve the de-annexation. Then the request will come back before the town council, Mayor Sandy McNab said.
While the property currently sits within Barrow County’s corridor for future development of tech-type companies, Hunter said the applicants believe development of a subdivision is more economically feasible at this point. He said discussions have not been had yet about layout and design and zoning.
“We’d rather annex it first, then begin the zoning discussions with the town,” Hunter said. “We think (the development would) bring value to the town with residents and rooftops. We think it’s a better marketing tool for us to be in the town.”
Bethlehem hears annexation request
