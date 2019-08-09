MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough recently dubbed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “Moscow Mitch” for his refusal to confront Russian election interference and his blocking of bills aimed at securing our future elections.
It seems like a fair and appropriate nickname.
Despite the unanimous conclusion from our intelligence community that the Russians were responsible for the 2016 election interference; despite the findings from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that the Russians interfered with a sweeping and systematic effort to benefit the Trump campaign and are actively trying to do it again; and despite the finding from the Senate Intelligence Committee (chaired by Republican Richard Burr of North Carolina) that election systems in all 50 states were likely penetrated, McConnell was resolute in his blocking of the bills — one of which would require the use of secure paper ballots and the other of which would require candidates to notify FBI officials about foreign offers of assistance (which Trump campaign officials repeatedly failed to do). His excuse? The bills are too partisan.
Yeah, OK.
Scarborough, a former GOP congressman and frequent Donald Trump critic, accused McConnell of “aiding and abetting Vladimir Putin’s ongoing attempts to subvert American democracy.”
The nickname has stuck. According to a report from The Hill, the Democratic Party in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky has launched a “Moscow Mitch” online store, offering T-shirts and other merchandise. The nickname has also gotten under the skin of McConnell, who has accused his critics of “modern-day McCarthyism.”
But the question of whether McConnell is a Russian asset needs to be seriously asked and pondered by everyone. Not an asset in the sense that he’s a Russian operative out of the TV show “The Americans,” or that he has a Stalin poster in his bedroom that he bows to every night. But a useful asset given his position and the lust for power and control and value of his self-interests above all that fuel him.
It’s no secret that McConnell’s lifelong ambition has been to reshape America through the courts. He articulated that loudly and proudly early in 2016 when he shamelessly blocked President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, from receiving a Senate hearing and vote. He attempted to justify this by saying a nominee should not get a hearing during a presidential election year, twisting Joe Biden’s words from a quarter-century previously to back up that assertion. McConnell’s gamble to effectively steal the seat paid off. Trump won the election and Neil Gorsuch was confirmed. The majority leader was even more gleeful in 2018 when Justice Anthony Kennedy retired and Brett Kavanaugh, a much more reliably conservative justice won confirmation after contentious hearings.
McConnell, hypocritically but predictably, has refused to commit to applying his same standard should a vacancy arise late in 2019 or during 2020. Liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has had a few health scares, and there has been speculation that conservative justice Clarence Thomas could retire, clearing the way for Trump to nominate and a GOP-controlled Senate to confirm a younger justice that would likely cement a conservative majority on the high court for decades. And since the Democrats wrestled away control of the House of Representatives following the 2018 midterms, McConnell has blocked their legislation and focused on pushing through more conservative judges to the lower federal courts.
We’ve seen a similar pattern of valuing self-interests above all else in McConnell’s attitude toward Russian election interference.
One of the right’s frequent responses, including from McConnell, to this issue is that Obama was president in 2016 and that he should have been doing more to combat it. That’s true to a large degree. Obama should have been more aggressive in publicly confronting the Russian government-sanctioned actions and making voters aware of what was happening. But he made the calculation that by doing so, he would have been lambasted for putting his fingers on the election scales.
And that’s pretty much what happened behind the scenes. Widespread reporting has established that when Obama informed Republican and Democratic congressional leaders about the intelligence community’s findings, he wanted a bipartisan statement to go out warning the Russians about election interference. McConnell refused to sign the letter and said he would consider the public scolding an act of partisan politics. Obama, unfortunately, capitulated and a weaker letter was sent out.
The most recent, and perhaps most damning, McConnell-related story comes from Politico. The outlet reported July 31 that two of his former staffers lobbied Congress and the U.S. Treasury Department on the development of an aluminum mill in Kentucky — backed by a $200 million investment by Russian company Rusal. Congressional Democrats have made a push to stop the investment, and McConnell has remained determined to block that effort.
Rusal, interestingly enough, is partly-owned by Oleg Deripaska, one of Putin’s oligarchs, who is accused of helping facilitate Russia’s illegal activities toward the United States and other countries and who has numerous connections to Trump’s former campaign manager and convicted felon Paul Manafort (best saved for another column).
In April 2018, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Rusal and other Deripaska-owned companies. But in December, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin lifted those sanctions on the condition that Deripaska reduce his ownership stake in the businesses.
But Deripaska may have come out on the winning end of that deal.
The New York Times reported in January that a “binding confidential document signed by both sides suggests that the agreement the administration negotiated with the companies controlled by (Deripaska) may have been less punitive than advertised. The deal contains provisions that free him from hundreds of millions of dollars in debt while leaving him and his allies with majority ownership of his most important company, the document shows.”
The lifting of the sanctions has made this aluminum mill project, which Rusal has a 40-percent stake in, and which would presumably be an economic boon for that region, possible. And McConnell has been particularly defensive about his handling of the issue.
While Politico reports it’s currently unclear whether the former staffers directly lobbied McConnell’s office on the project, a common practice in Washington, the matter deserves further investigation.
Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said, “The American people need to have confidence that this deal is in the country’s best interest.”
And the American people also need to know whether the most powerful Republican in the country (besides President Trump and now arguably Attorney General William Barr) is putting party and self-interests above grave national security concerns.
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Updated: Thompson: ‘Moscow Mitch’ deserves more scrutiny
Trackbacks
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
MSNBCs Joe Scarborough. That's enough to read no further. But I did. Then you cite liberal rags Politico and The Hill to once again try to connect the dots in the Russia hoax. Pitiful. This is another example of poor journalism drawn from even worse journalism. I'll say one thing,you are consistent. Consistently terrible. Can't wait for your next column on the shootings and how it was Trumps fault.