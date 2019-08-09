Terrell: The truth has become the victim

I enjoy keeping up with current events and I spend a considerable amount of time watching the news on television, especially national news.
My favorite stations are ABC, CBS and Fox.
I also spend a lot of time listening to radio news coverage, reading local and national newspapers and checking in with online news services.
Most of the time, I feel that’s the only way I’ll get sufficient information to make a reasonable assumption of what is going on in our country every day.
Back in 1973 and ’74, I still recall my journalism instructors at the University of Georgia saying the news media had a responsibility to print the truth.
The words “unbiased reporting” were used frequently in the classrooms.
There was a clean delineation of news coverage and editorializing. Editorials and personal manifestations belonged on the editorial pages and not in the headlines or stories on the front pages of newspapers or leadoff electronic media presentations.
There was something comforting in listening to the news being presented by Walter Cronkite (CBS), Edward R. Murrow (CBS), David Brinkley (NBC, ABC) and Tom Brokaw (NBC). You really felt like you were getting the facts.
In those days The Washington Post, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, along with a number of other major newspapers, were in their prime and people rushed to read their headliner stories.
Things have changed and I miss those days.
Today, a reader or listener already knows the contents and angles of a story after just reading a headline or hearing the opening sentence.
And, unfortunately, many of today’s readers and listeners are tuned out after the opening salvo.
A current example was the first mass shooting of the weekend that occurred in El Paso. You knew ABC was going to throw the blame on Trump and the Republicans in a matter of seconds. Other media followed suit.
Interestingly enough, nearly every radio and television station took the same approach and used the same language. They simply reversed the wording or changed an adjective but you heard the same message, especially from the liberal and national media.
A recent Gallup poll pointed out that “…66 percent of Americans believe that the media has a hard time separating fact from opinion…and 62 percent of the country believes that the press is biased one way or another on their reporting.”
The interesting point of a recent article that was forwarded to me said in simple terms, “When CNN, NBC News, Fox News, or another outlet breaks a hard news story, there is a good chance that a large swathe of the public won’t view it as legitimate news.”
The article went on to say that unfortunately, politicians, right and left of the aisle, take advantage of it.
Even worse now, it seems that the media bias has grown worse toward conservatives and the Republican Party.
A study by The Media Research Center (MRC) released in June is interesting and does show bias.
The MRC review documented evening news reports for ABC, NBC, and CBS for the month of May and found 92 percent were against conservatives, the same as they had been in months prior to Robert Mueller’s report being released.
The study also reflected that the three networks used the word “impeachment” in stories seven times per month between January and March. However, since March the number of times jumped to 22 stories.
Even though Mueller could not and did not charge President Trump with a crime, the left took it upon themselves to indict the president.
Joy Reid, on MSNBC on June 9, used the word impeachment 46 times in a story on Trump’s presidency without anyone defending the president.
That same day, MRC reports that ABC (Terry Moran), ABC (George Stephanopoulos), NBC Savannah Guthrie, and CBS (Tony Dokjoupil) all embedded remarks and insinuations that President Trump has violated laws and should be impeached.
The bashing continues today. There is little doubt that the left’s primary goal at this point is to destroy President Donald Trump rather than offer a fair reporting of the news.
CBS continued to slip messages into their remarks after Robert Mueller’s press conference encouraging reporters to read coded messages “embedded” in Mueller’s remarks and their reporting.
Paula Reid and Gayle King, both of CBS, kept harping on Mueller’s statement “…as a call for impeachment,” even though there was no such call.
CNN and MSNBC were just as guilty. A CBS broadcaster ordered lawmakers to do their duty and impeach the President.
In June, The New York Times chimed in with an editorial post calling for the impeachment of President Trump.
The calls continue even though there is no substance for such actions at this time.
Forget the journalistic rules of fair and accurate reporting. Don’t think twice about reporting actual news. Do whatever is necessary to destroy President Trump and the conservative party seems to be the left’s mission.
In the end, we have to face the biased consequences promoted by a very biased media. Truthfulness has become the victim and that’s both foreboding and sad.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
