Holloway: Combating fall webworms

This week our 4-H program assistant and I are starting a 4-H Forestry Team. Team members will learn to identify trees, use a compass and master other forestry skills.
To be honest, I am obnoxiously excited about coaching this team. Forestry was my favorite competition as a 4-H’er, and it is easy for me to see the impact of the program in my own life.
As a County Extension Agent, I frequently identify trees and tree diseases for landowners that I first learned to identify as a middle-school-aged 4-H’er.
To prepare for upcoming practices, I have kept an eye out for tree, disease and insect species that team members may see at their competition.
One that I have seen in abundance is the fall webworm. Fall webworms are really caterpillars; they spin a gray web and live protected inside (thus webworm).
You have probably seen these spider-webby abodes at the end of oak, persimmon and pecan branches during late summer and fall (thus, fall webworm).
While protected inside their nest they devour the leaves inside, and once they are no longer hungry little caterpillars they transform to a small white moth.
Unless you are decorating for Halloween, webworms are unsightly. Large infestations can defoliate entire trees and I usually get a smattering of calls during the season about these pests.
Healthy trees can handle some defoliation. In most cases, the best solution is to wait it out. However, if a tree is heavily defoliated for several years in a row, the damage will weaken and may kill the tree. The easiest way to control this pest is to break open the web with a stick or long-handled garden tool. Once the web is broken, natural predators will thin the population.
Chemical control is rarely needed for fall webworms in ornamental trees. Getting into the trees to treat with chemicals is another challenge. If you do decide to treat, you still need to break open the web to ensure that the product you are using comes in direct contact with the caterpillars. Bacillus thuringiensis, also known as Bt, or by the trade name dipel, is a biological control that will effectively control fall webworm and not harm non-target species.
If you have questions about fall webworm or other tree pests let me know, and I, or my soon-to-be ace forestry team will help you figure it out.
—
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St., Winder. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
Holloway: Combating fall webworms
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)