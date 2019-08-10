Bennett: Summertime is for peach cobbler

When I was a kid, every summer the peach fairy would deliver bushels and bushels of peaches to my grandma.
Now, I’m quite sure that someone, somewhere, sweated bullets picking those peaches, but I never witnessed that part. All I know is that the peaches would one day magically appear out in her yard, waiting to be peeled.
Let me just say right up front that I did not like peaches. I wanted no part of the juicy mess. I would be content to sit and watch them peel, until the honeybees found us and started buzzing around, landing in the pile of peelings, and flying around my head. That was all it took for me to run away, and nothing could coerce me to come back. I’m not sure I even remember what they did with all those peaches, but I know at least some of them were frozen. I remember this because we would often pull those packs out of the freezer for homemade ice cream.
Remember that part where I said I didn’t like peaches? Yeah. They would ruin a perfectly good churn of ice cream by adding peaches! While everyone else was enjoying the homemade ice cream, I’d have a bowl of vanilla ice cream from the carton. Not fair! At least I got to sit on the churn until my hiney froze while they were turning the handle (by hand, back in those days).
At some point in my life, my taste buds grew up. There was some magical moment when I realized that there’s not much of anything better than tasting a ripe, juicy peach! Many of us remember Hot Thomas’ peach orchard over in Oconee County. I’ve probably eaten my weight in peaches from his trees. And that’s a lot of peaches! The last few times I’ve been by there on the way to the beach, it doesn’t look like he’s doing peaches any more. I’ve tried to buy them in grocery stores, but there is simply no comparison. The roadside stands are the absolute best. I haven’t bought any this year, but that’s about to change. As long as I can find some.
Mom and I visited Aunt Joyce on Sunday, and she had a basket of peaches. She and a friend went to Jaemor Farms on Saturday, so she had peaches to share. Not quite enough for a cobbler, though. So now my juices are flowing, and I simply must have a peach cobbler.
When I was a kid, I loved the breaded crust that rises to the top but, of course, wanted no part of the peachy filling. These days, I could take the whole pan, and eat the entire thing over the course of an afternoon. What an afternoon that would be! Sitting in the recliner watching television, while “snacking” on my whole entire personal pan of peach cobbler!
I don’t even need ice cream on top. (Especially not the vanilla kind from a carton!) Just me, a fork and the pan of cobbler. And, of course, an ice-cold Diet Coke. On account of I’m watching my calories, you know.
So I leave you to drool over your own thoughts of peach cobbler. By the time you read this, I plan to have already made, and consumed, my own pan. But, I won’t eat the entire thing. I’ll have to share with Mom.
Yes. I am drooling.
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: Summertime is for peach cobbler
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)