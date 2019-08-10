Jacks: Sweet desserts with fewer calories

You know it’s getting close to football season when it’s Fan Day at UGA.
Well, this past Saturday was fan day. It was held inside the new practice facility. If you haven’t had a chance to tour this facility, you have missed out. This is one very classy facility. It represents the athletic department well. It has everything a college athlete would ever need for training and becoming the best. And the University has the staff to go with it. This was a dream of Coach Richt’s and it became a reality for Coach Smart. It’s definitely a plus when it comes to recruiting the best for the football team and coaching staff. Those of us who donate to the athletic department through season tickets can see where much of our money goes to. Georgia is ranked third in the coaches’ poll going into the preseason. I’m a Dawg fan all the way so I think they will finish No. 1 every year. I’m ready to start this winning season. It’s a good time to start practicing those long walks to the stadium so your body will be used to it by the first home game.
—
Light and fluffy salads on hot summer evenings seem to be just the right dessert to have these days. Heavy desserts loaded with calories take a lot of exercise to get rid of and seems like most of us are dieting or watching our calories these days. I tend to lean toward the light and tasty variety if I have any at all. Most of these are simple to make, too. Gets you out of the kitchen quicker too with just a small mess to clean up.
Who doesn’t like banana splits? This salad has the taste with a lot fewer calories.
Banana Split Fluff Salad
Ingredients
1 (3.4 ounce) box instant banana pudding
1 (20 ounce) can crushed pineapple (Do not drain.)
1 (8 ounce) container Cool Whip
1 cup mini marshmallows
1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts and 2 Tbsps. for garnish
1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
2 ripe bananas, sliced
1 (10 ounce) jar Maraschino cherries, halved
Directions
Stir together the pudding mix and pineapple until dissolved and thickened. Fold in the cool whip.
Gently stir in the marshmallows, nuts, chocolate chips, bananas and cherries. Refrigerate at least 1 hour to chill.
—
I think this orange fluff salad reminds me a lot of orange sherbet, but once again though very tasty and creamy, will have a lot fewer calories than the sherbet will.
Orange Fluff Jello Salad
Ingredients
1 large package cook-and-serve vanilla pudding
1 large orange Jello
2 cups water
1 (16 ounce) Cool Whip
1/2 bag mini marshmallows
1 can pineapple tidbits — any size depending on your preference
1 can Mandarin oranges — any size depending on your preference
2 bananas, sliced (optional, put in right before serving so they don’t turn brown in the fridge)
Directions
Mix together pudding, Jello and water over medium heat until it boils. Remove from heat and pour into a large mixing bowl. Refrigerate until mixture has thickened (about an hour).
Beat until creamy. Fold in cool whip, marshmallows, and fruit.
Chill about an hour before serving.
—
This next salad is basically a free for all. You can add your favorite fruit to add different flavors to enhance the taste. It’s one of my favorite fruit salads. The pudding is just a little extra. I suggest using the Godiva brand. This really makes it extra creamy and a little tastier.
Fruit Salad
to Die For
Ingredients
1 can pineapple chunks in their own juice
1 can mandarin oranges, drained
1 bunch green grapes, halved
2 bananas
1 package strawberries, sliced however you want them
1 small box vanilla instant pudding mix (or the Godiva white chocolate works great)
You can add other fruit such as blackberries, blueberries, mango, kiwi, peaches, cherries, pears, apples, as you please. Tasters’ choice.
Directions
Pour the pineapple, juice and all into a bowl. Add the pudding mix and stir until creamy. Stir in the drained mandarin oranges, strawberries and grapes. Add additional fruit and stir in completely until covered and creamy.
Refrigerate the salad for a while until it is nice and chilled.
Don’t let it sit too long or the bananas will turn brown.
You can also serve right after making this without chilling.
Personally, it is much better chilled.
—
You can probably forget about counting calories on this next salad. It does have apples which are healthy, but it’s loaded with Snickers candy bars.
The Snickers and caramel topping really make this salad super-good and super-rich.
Snickers Caramel
Apple Salad
Ingredients
6 regular size Snickers candy bars
6 apples — I use Red Delicious or Pink Ladies
1 (5 ounce) package of dry vanilla pudding. Do not prepare.
1/2 cup milk
1 (12 ounce) Cool Whip
1/2 cup caramel ice cream topping
Directions
Whisk vanilla pudding (dry), 1/2 cup milk and Cool Whip together until well-combined.
Chop up apples and Snickers. Stir chopped apples and Snickers into pudding mixture. Place in a large bowl and drizzle with caramel ice cream topping, Chill for at least an hour before serving.
—
I remember growing up having a fruit salad called ambrosia around Christmas time. The only thing I really remember it having in it was coconut. This salad is a combination of that salad and a couple of others to make an all-new salad.
Ambrosia/
Marshmallow
Fruit Salad
Ingredients
1 bag mini marshmallows
1/2 cup sour cream
8 ounces Cool Whip
1 pound can fruit cocktail
1 (2 pound) can Mandarin oranges
Extra Maraschino cherries, halved to your liking
1/2 cup coconut
1/2 cup walnuts, chopped
Directions
Mix all ingredients into a large bowl. Refrigerate overnight.
This last salad is extra-creamy, extra good.
Better than Chocolate Fruit Salad
Ingredients
1 can fruit cocktail drained (chunky tropical really good here), 15 ounces
1 can crushed pineapple, small can 8 ounces
1 can cherry pie filling, 21 ounces
2 bananas, sliced
1 can sweetened condensed milk, 14 ounces
8 ounces sour cream
1 package Cool Whip, 8 ounces thawed
Directions
Mix together cool whip, sweetened condensed milk and sour cream. Add the fruit cocktail, pineapple, cherry pie filling and bananas. Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours.
–
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Sweet desserts with fewer calories
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)