Georgia and Barrow County students scored higher than their peers on most of the Milestone testing areas for 2019.
The Milestone tests were given in multiple grades in the spring. The Georgia Department of Education released the scores Friday.
Barrow County scored higher than the state averages in all grade levels and content areas in elementary and middle schools, Shenley Rountree, director public relations for Barrow County, said Friday, July 26, in an email.
Georgia students’ scores “increased or held steady” in 25 of 26 assessments, a press release from the Georgia Department of Education said. Scores were the best in the five years the test has been given, the state DOE release said.
Chris McMichael, superintendent of Barrow County schools, told the BOE in 2018 that he hoped to see across the district increases in scores this year because of the district’s teaching methods, which emphasizes starting in the lower grades.
Rountree also said Barrow County students met or exceeded the state in six subjects for high school. High school students are required to take an “end of course” test after each subject.
The students outperformed state averages in geometry, physical science and U.S. history. They equaled the state scores in three areas.
Students are scored in four areas – beginning learner, developing learner, proficient and distinguished learner. They are tested in reading, English language and math for three-, fourth-, sixth- and seventh-grades. In the fifth- and eighth-grades, students also are tested in science and social studies.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a new analysis shows that the best predictors of the scores are “known factors: race and ethnicity and the correlation with wealth, poverty and related social factors.”
See more in the July 31 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Barrow Co. students score higher than state on Milestones
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)