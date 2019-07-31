County commissioners consider items under new work session format

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners considered a handful of items during a July 23 non-voting work session, part of a change to the board’s meeting schedule and format.
The board will continue to hold regularly-scheduled meetings twice a month but starting with the new fiscal year, which began July 1, the first meeting of the month will be a voting session and the second meeting of the month will be a more in-depth work session.
County manager Mike Renshaw pitched the idea to the board during its annual planning retreat in March, and commissioners were generally supportive of the change.
“I think this process is going to go really well for us,” said Renshaw, adding that the format allows more time for agenda items to be vetted and allows commissioners to ask staff questions and have enough time to make a more informed decision before voting on an item.
The change puts the commissioners more in line with most of the other local governments as well.
Most of the items that come to the Winder City Council go through a committee level, as its four standing committees hold meetings on a rotating basis every Thursday.
The council holds a work session the first Monday of every month and a voting session the first Tuesday of every month.
The Auburn City Council holds a voting session the first Thursday and a work session the third Thursday of every month, and the Statham City Council holds a voting session the third Tuesday of every month, with a work session the previous Thursday.
Items that commissioners are satisfied with and have had all their questions answered at the work session would ideally be placed on a consent agenda for the voting session, Renshaw said.
“I think this is going to be more effective in terms of time,” he said.
