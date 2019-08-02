Thompson: Mueller hearing only the beginning

Back in March when Attorney General William Barr released his whitewashed four-page “summary” of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian election interference, much of the immediate media reaction was uncritical of Barr. NBC reporter Ken Dilanian infamously tweeted that it was a complete and total legal exoneration of the president.
Gradually in the ensuing days, the media’s coverage of what had actually happened improved and was more informed. That has largely been the case again following Mueller’s testimony before Congress on July 24 about his report.
But it’s also clear that some in the media did not learn their lesson. The testimony was called a “flop” in a Politico headline; one Washington Post headline said the hearing had fallen “flat.”
And then there were the criticisms of Mueller himself from people who thought this was supposed to be an entertaining movie. NBC’s Chuck Todd lamented that Mueller had not given a fiery Academy Award-winning performance and called the hearing “an optics disaster” for Democrats.
Did Mueller seem older and even tired? Yes, because he is older. Should the substance of what he said matter more? Yes. Mueller may not have memorized every line of his report, but it shouldn’t be difficult to understand that he was the CEO of the investigation team, that his prosecutors did the bulk of the actual legwork and that he really did have a commanding grasp of the report’s main takeaways.
As anyone who watched it and paid attention would understand, Mueller confirmed the report’s most damning revelations and provided some additional important context.
Here is a non-exhaustive rundown of the main things we either had affirmed or learned from Mueller’s testimony:
•The Russians did indeed interfere in our election in a sweeping and systematic fashion and are actively trying to do so again. They’re doing it “as we sit here,” Mueller said in response to a question from Republican Rep. Will Hurd of Texas. This wasn’t and isn’t a hoax, as President Trump has repeatedly insisted while taking Vladimir Putin’s word over that of his own intelligence agencies’ conclusions. “Over the course of my career, I’ve seen a number of challenges to our democracy,” Mueller said. “The Russian government’s effort to interfere in our election is among the most serious.” The investigation was not a “witch hunt,” as Trump has also incessantly claimed.
•The Russians intended to benefit Trump’s campaign over Hillary Clinton’s and the Trump campaign welcomed and encouraged the interference. That would be a crime, given circumstances, Mueller told House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).
•The investigation found insufficient evidence of a before-the-fact hacking conspiracy between the Russians and the campaign. That said, insufficient evidence and no evidence are not the same thing, Mueller confirmed. He also confirmed that his investigation was hampered by lies from Trump officials and the deletion of their communications.
•Despite an intellectually dishonest line of questioning from Republican Doug Collins of Georgia, the Judiciary Committee’s ranking member, Mueller confirmed that “conspiracy” and “collusion” are not the same thing. Mueller also can’t confirm the campaign didn’t collude with Russia.
•For example, addressing a question from Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), Mueller described Trump’s curiously-timed cheerleading of Wikileaks’ Russian-supported distribution of stolen Democratic emails as “problematic” and said that it gave a “hope” and a “boost” to the organization’s “criminal activity.” That sounds an awful lot like aiding and abetting, a form of “collusion.”
•Mueller testified that there is an ongoing counterintelligence investigation through the FBI, related to whether Trump is compromised by Russia and even possibly other foreign governments. Possible motives for collusion like Trump’s finances and business ties to Russia are not addressed in the report, at least the redacted version made available to the public, and Mueller hinted they are part of that multi-pronged counterintelligence investigation.
•Despite Trump’s repeated claims, the report does not exonerate the president on obstruction of justice. Several of the 10 episodes laid out in the report met all three elements of criminal obstruction. Trump did indeed attempt to impede the investigation multiple times, including an attempt to have Mueller fired. The president refused to sit for a face-to-face interview, and the written responses he did give were deemed incomplete and inadequate and not entirely truthful.
•Mueller did not even consider a charging decision out of the opinion that Justice Department policy does not allow a sitting president to be indicted. But in answering a question from Rep. Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.) about why he didn’t force the issue of a subpoena of the president, Mueller talked about a “balancing act” and implied he had enough on Trump on obstruction without feeling it necessary to go through the lengthy legal hoops to compel the president’s testimony. And while he certainly didn’t intend so, Colorado Republican Ken Buck did perhaps more damage to Trump than anyone by getting Mueller to say a sitting president could be indicted on obstruction charges upon leaving office.
None of that strikes me as any sort of flop. Furthermore, people like Chuck Todd could have focused more of their immediate attention on the fact that not a single Republican contested one finding of the report. Instead, they attempted to peddle an array of already-debunked conspiracy theories, and many of them shouted at an elderly man who has given a lifetime of service to his country and is a decorated Vietnam veteran, all in vigorous defense of a conman with five draft deferrals.
One media criticism of Mueller’s testimony is that it didn’t change anyone’s minds. But for anyone who watched the Republicans in action, do you really believe anything Mueller said would change their minds? Only Hurd seemed remotely interested in hearing more about the Russians’ election interference efforts. Congressional Republicans are simply a non-starter now when it comes to finding out the entire truth and combating the Russians’ ongoing efforts. That was affirmed when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked legislation aimed at having more secure elections going forward.
Holding everyone accountable for what happened now lies at the feet of the Democrats. There has been internal debate among the party’s leadership of whether to press on with impeachment efforts, but pro-impeachment was continuing to pick up steam by the end of last week, and an impeachment investigation is already essentially underway and becoming more aggressive.
Any Democrat who is worried about the possible political consequences of impeachment needs to also grapple with the message that not attempting to find every bit of the truth and trying to hold people accountable will send to Trump in his re-election campaign and a potential second term and to other future presidents and presidential candidates.
When asked by Rep. Peter Welch (D-Mass.) whether a new standard had been established of campaigns not reporting foreign outreach, Mueller said, “I hope this is not the new normal, but I fear it is.”
Mueller may have now exited from public service, but his testimony is really only the beginning. What happens next will define our country for a long time. How our leaders address what has been laid out in front of them will determine the long-term health of our democracy.
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: Mueller hearing only the beginning
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)