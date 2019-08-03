Bennett: A very smelly Monday

Face it. Mondays stink. Unless, of course, you’re retired.
But for those of us who still punch a clock, Mondays can be the worst day of the week.
Mornings are tough for me. I truly hate hearing that stupid alarm, even on days when I’m doing something fun and have to get up early.
The snooze button has gotten me in more trouble than I care to admit, and I’ve been late for work far too many times. Grumbling at the alarm first thing in the morning isn’t how I want to start my day. I’d like to wake up happy, thankful for a new day, full of motivation to get things done!
But, alas, that is not the way of things at my house each morning. And some Mondays just stink worse than others.
Last Monday was the stinkiest of all. I actually got to work on time, ahead of some of the others.
When I opened the door, I was immediately assaulted by a stench of something gone bad.
The kitchen, near the back door, was the obvious source of the stench, and my heart fell to my feet.
I had a flashback to the previous Friday, when I was shutting things down for the weekend.
To prevent accidental water leaks, we drain our ice maker for the weekend. I had taken on that little chore, in hopes of getting out of the office sooner rather than later.
Part of the process is making sure the power is off so that it’s not trying to make ice without water, therefore burning up whatever it is inside there that makes it work. (Motor?) I messed with two plugs that were connected to a power strip.
Apparently, I accidentally turned off the entire power strip.
The power strip into which the refrigerator was plugged.
So, the entire fridge had to be emptied.
Since I knew it was my fault, I felt like it should be my responsibility to clean it up.
Y’all. It was nasty. Many left-over lunches, partial packages of food, cheese, unidentified sauces, and Tupperware containers that looked like science experiments.
The plastic drawer was loaded down with half-empty bottles and to-go containers of condiments. It’s a small refrigerator, and we are forever vying for space to store our lunches.
I just thought the fridge was smelly.
When I opened the freezer, I saw the source of the disgusting odor. A thawed-out bag of old brussels sprouts.
Now, I personally love me some good brussels sprouts, perfectly seasoned and roasted or steamed. But these sprouts should have been put in the compost pile long ago. Instead, they had undergone a slow thaw, along with everything else in the freezer, including the ice that had built up inside the little freezer compartment.
And that water had to have somewhere to go, right? Yep. Puddled in the floor.
I cleaned up the water as best I could, and thought the ordeal was over.
However, the stench just wouldn’t go away. Someone lit a candle, someone sprayed Febreze, another person sprayed Lysol.
It got pretty hard to breathe up in there. Lots of gagging going on, both from the bad smell and the attempts to cover the bad smell.
A little while later, a coworker discovered more water in the floor, and that it smelled bad.
After getting that cleaned up, it was discovered that the water had seeped into the carpet. Into the carpet in the office I share with our manager.
PEEYUU!
In case you’ve ever wondered, carpet soaked with rotten brussels sprouts juice is about as bad as it gets.
I will be glad when the air clears. Literally.
I don’t think I will be allowed to empty the ice maker again.
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
