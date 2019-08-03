Jacks: Favorite cookie recipes for sharing

Birthday wishes go out this week to a very dear friend, Patsy Mason, who I worked with for over 35 years at USDA.
Also, birthday wishes to my smart little cousin Jenny Gregory, my friend Tiffany Duke, Owen Hill and Mary Stevens. Hope all of you have happy birthdays.
—
I remember going to Carl Baptist Church on early Saturday mornings to meet the cookie truck to buy boxes of cookie dough for the freezer to cook for school, the homeless kids and friends when I didn’t have time to make them myself. Well the truck doesn’t come around anymore, unfortunately. I thought about how easy it would be to mass produce my cookie recipes and freeze them the same way so that’s what I decided to do for the busy days ahead this fall.
Making the dough in larger batches and freezing them on a cookie sheet before putting them in gallon freezer bags with parchment paper between layers is how I do this. These are a few of the cookies I’m making to cook later for the kids and other groups in need of cookies.
These are new recipes for me. They have one thing in common, they use Betty Crocker cookie mix in the pouch that you buy in the local store instead of starting totally from scratch. Makes it a little quicker to make, but cookies are still very good and taste homemade as ever,
These are sometimes known as lady fingers. That’s what my grandmother called them.
Easy Russian Tea Cakes
Ingredients
1 pouch (17.5 ounces) Betty Crocker sugar cookie mix
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 egg
3/4 cup finely chopped pecans
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, mix cookie mix, flour, melted butter and egg with spoon until soft dough forms. Stir in pecans. Press firmly to shape dough into 1 ¼-inch balls. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until set, but not brown. Cool 2 minutes on cookie sheet; remove to cooling rack.
Cool 5 minutes. In small bowl, place powdered sugar. Roll each warm cookie in powdered sugar, and place on cooling rack. Cool completely, at least 20 minutes. Roll cookies again in powdered sugar to cool, and store covered at room temperature.
—
If you like Reese’s peanut butter cups then you will love my chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies. This is another very simple but good recipe.
Chocolate Chip and
Peanut Butter Cookies
Ingredients
1 box super moist yellow cake mix (Betty Crocker or your brand choice)
1 1/4 cups crunchy peanut butter
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup butter or margarine, softened
2 eggs
1 bag (11.5 ounce) milk chocolate chips (2 cups)
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees (325 degrees for dark or nonstick cookie sheets). In a large bowl beat cake mix, peanut butter, brown sugar, butter and eggs with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended. Stir in chocolate chips. On ungreased cookie sheets, drop dough by rounded tablespoonful, 2 inches apart. Flatten dough slightly with fingers. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until edges are set (centers will be soft). Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheets to cooling racks. Store covered.
—
Have you ever thought about making cookies from cake mix? It’s very simple and makes really good cookies. At the end of the recipes today I’ll share a few hunts to make cake mixes taste homemade that can be used when making cookies also.
Cake Mix Chocolate
Peanut Butter Cookies
Ingredients
1 box Betty Crocker Super Moist Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix
3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
1/4 cup water
1 tsp. vanilla
3 eggs
1 1/2 cups semi-sweet or milk chocolate chips
Frosting
1 1/2 containers Betty Crocker Whipped Fluffy White frosting
3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
2 tsps. milk
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees (350 degrees for dark or nonstick cookie sheet). Spray cookie sheet with cooking spray. In a large bowl beat cake mix, 3/4 cup peanut butter, water, vanilla and eggs with electric mixer on medium speed about 1 minute or until blended.
Gently stir in chocolate chips. Onto cookie sheet, drop dough by rounded teaspoonful, about 2 inches apart. Bake 7 to 9 minutes or until set. Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack.
Cool completely, about 10 minutes. In medium bowl, stir together the frosting ingredients. Frost cookies with frosting. Store covered.
—
One of my favorite cookies to make have been oatmeal cookies. I have four or five I use, but these Oatmeal scotchies are probably my favorite one to make. Reminds me of my grandmother and the days we made them together.
Oatmeal scotchies
Ingredients
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 cup (2 sticks) butter or margarine, softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
3 cups quick or old-fashioned oats
1 2/3 cups butterscotch-flavored morsels
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Combine flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a small bowl. Beat butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, eggs and vanilla extract in a large mixing bowl. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in oats and morsels. Drop by rounded tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheet. Bake for 7 to 9 minutes for chewy cookies or 9 to 10 minutes for crispy cookies. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire rack to cool completely.
—
This last recipe is actually a bar, not a cookie. It’s one of my favorite new recipes I have collected. It involves using egg whites instead of the whole egg. I think this would be a recipe I’d cook with my grandmother if she was still around.
White Chip Meringue
Dessert Bars
Ingredients
Crust
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 cup (2 sticks) butter or margarine, softened
Topping
2 cups (12-ounce package) white morsels (Toll House or choice of name brand)
1 1/4 cups coarsely chopped nuts, divided
3 large egg whites
1 cup packed brown sugar
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
For Crust:
Combine flour and powdered sugar in medium bowl. Cut in butter with pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture is crumbly. Press evenly onto bottom of ungreased 13x9-inch baking pan. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until set.
For Topping:
Sprinkle morsels and 1 cup nuts over hot crust. Nest egg whites in small mixing bowl until frothy. Gradually add brown sugar. Beat until stiff peaks form. Carefully spread meringue over morsels and nuts. Sprinkle with remaining nuts.
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or cool completely. Cut into bars.
It’s hard to argue with the convenience of a box cake mix, especially when you are short on time. But if you want it to taste like you really made it from scratch, try one or more of these easy upgrades.
•Add more eggs, to get extra rich and moist cake add two extra egg yolks
•Walk away from water. Substitute with whole milk, or a non-dairy product such as almond or coconut milk adds better flavor and density to cake.
•Replace the vegetable or canola oil with equal amount of melted butter to boost richness.
•When making chocolate cake, mix it with hot coffee to really bring out the chocolate flavor.
•Bump up the flavor by adding 1 tsp. vanilla extract or other flavoring, or a bit of lemon juice.
•Poke some holes in cake and pour a flavored mixture to fill holes to soak into cake.
These are just a few tips to boost the flavor of your next box cake.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
