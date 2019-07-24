Football: New turf at high school stadiums expected to be ready in August

The installation of synthetic turf at W. Clair Harris Stadium at Winder-Barrow High School is nearing completion, and turf will be fully installed by “mid-August” at R. Harold Harrison Stadium at Apalachee High School, a Barrow County School System official said Monday, July 22.
By noon Tuesday, July 23, the bulk of the carpet had been laid at Winder-Barrow and construction should be complete by the first week in August, according to Joe Perno, assistant superintendent of system operations for BCSS. Turf is scheduled to arrive at Apalachee on Aug. 1 and be installed by the middle of the month, Perno said.
That would mean both fields would be completed by the time each team hosts its first game of the season.
Once the turf arrives at Apalachee, “the contractor expects a two-week period to have everything buttoned up,” Perno said.
Construction started in early June, first at Apalachee. But a few delays led to construction coming off Apalachee earlier in July and moving over to Winder-Barrow, which is scheduled to host games first. The Bulldoggs have a home preseason scrimmage on Aug. 16 against Miller Grove and also have a “Red vs. Black” intrasquad scrimmage scheduled for Aug. 9. The Wildcats will be at North Springs for their Aug. 16 preseason scrimmage and are not scheduled to be home until Aug. 30, when they host North Oconee in the second week of the regular season. Winder-Barrow is also home that night against Cedar Shoals after opening on the road at Clarke Central.
