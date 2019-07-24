Local elected officials from around Barrow County are scheduled to gather Thursday, July 25, to discuss a possible countywide 1-cent transportation sales tax referendum that would appear on voters’ ballots in November.
The City of Winder will host the meeting from 2-4 p.m. at the city’s utilities complex at 138 Sweetwater Trail, off Miles Patrick Road. Elected officials and administrators from Winder, Barrow County, Auburn, Statham, Bethlehem, Carl and Braselton were invited to the meeting to learn more information about a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) and discuss potential projects that could be included on a potential referendum. There will also be guest speakers presenting on their experience with TSPLOST, according to Toms.
The meeting will be open to the public, and Toms said there will be a question-and-answer period after the presentation. Toms said Winder is planning some meetings for public input on the city’s potential TSPLOST projects.
See more in the July 24 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
