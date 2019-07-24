Water study on Auburn council agenda for next month

Wednesday, July 24. 2019
The Auburn City Council will consider approving a water study at its Aug. 1 meeting using the water from the City of Winder.
Auburn has been asked to do a pilot study on raw water quality for a new water treatment plant, but because the city does not have raw water in the storage pond, it is being asked to use City of Winder water.
The City of Winder water is “an appropriate substitute,” according to the state environmental protection division and Hayes & James, Auburn’s consultant.
The study will cost $14,520, which will be paid to Hayes & James of Norcross.
Council members did not oppose the idea at the city’s work session July 18.
See more from the July 18 work session in the July 24 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
