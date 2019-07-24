Special-use request for events venue to come back before county commissioners

A request to operate a special-events facility in Winder will come back before the Barrow County Board of Commissioners at its voting session next month.
The board will hear a special-use request by Robert Harvey Jackson to operate an events facility on 3.25 acres he owns at the intersection of Elder and Hardigree roads.
The county planning commission, at its Thursday, July 18, meeting, recommended approval of the special-use request for the property, which is zoned Agricultural Residential, a zone where an events facility is not permitted.
County commissioners will vote on the request at their 7 p.m. Aug. 13 meeting.
Jackson originally sought a rezoning of the property at 512 Elder Rd. to C-1 Commercial in order to restore a century-old schoolhouse building on the property and use it and the rest of the land for weddings, showers, reunions and similar functions.
The planning commission in April recommended approval of that request, but county commissioners tabled the request at their May 14 meeting over concerns from some members that the county’s future land use map did not support a commercial zoning. Residents on the other end of Elder Road near Wall Road also expressed concerns regarding traffic, noise and security. At its May 28 meeting, the BOC allowed Jackson to withdraw his request in order to instead apply for the special-use permit, while also agreeing to waive the application fee.
See more in the July 24 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
