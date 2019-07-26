Terrell: Financial futures are at stake

We have two major problems or addictions in this country and we need to fight both now!
One, of course, is the opiate addiction crisis that has touched nearly every family in this country through relatives or friends.
Finally, we are beginning to see some light on that battlefield and making some progress.
The other addiction has drawn far less attention but is rapidly moving toward a critical stage.
You may be deeper in financial debt than you realize!
Eventually, someone will have to pay the debt. Are you ready?
According to a story released this week by The Daily Signal (Romina Boccia), our country’s national debt now stands at $22.03 trillion, more than our country has averaged for the past 50 years.
Boccia’s article, “The Debt is Mounting. Here’s How to Rescue Our Children’s Future,” paints a vivid description of the issue and problem at hand.
According to the author, “The current bill averages $67,000 for every single American. If you are a family of three that’s over $200,000. And just like the credit card bill you get at the end of the month, this bill is coming due.”
Someone will have to pay.
The loans don’t just disappear. As of October 2018, foreigners owned $6.2 trillion of U.S. debt, or approximately 39 percent of the debt held by the public of $16.1 trillion and 28 percent of the total debt of $21.8 trillion.
Boccia says that this indebtedness makes our “…future look bleak: (with possible) job losses, lower wages for those lucky enough to keep a job, and massive tax increases on average Americans.
“This isn’t the plot of some dystopian novel. This is our future if we don’t demand that politicians in Washington control their spending addiction.”
The author joins other naysayers with suggestions on tackling the growing debt.
Her first suggestion is one promoted by many, including the Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW), a 1 million-plus-member organization that annually calls out government for its wasteful spending.
Both Boccia and CAGW want Congress to stop spending billions on things it has already identified as wasteful.
Next, she says government should focus primarily on funding “constitutional mandated duties,” first and foremost national defense.
She also suggests returning control of a number of programs to state and private sectors that seem to have better and less costly solutions. The writer pointed out that we need to maintain lower taxes and continue to reduce “…heavy-handed (government) regulations that siphon away our money and our freedoms.”
Congress must come up with working solutions for Social Security, Medicare and healthcare spending in general. A recent article highlighted that a lot of healthcare spending is unjustified and that we pay providers based on their input rather than the quality of the outcome.
Anyone with a recent serious illness or hospital stay can see a number of issues when they review their hospital charges for little things like over the counter medicines, bandages and other healthcare items.
The same article said Medicare pays 25 percent more for the same drugs than Medicaid or the Veterans Affairs health programs.
Spending is not just an issue in the medical field. It’s everywhere and more than a few economists readily admit we are on an unsustainable path financially.
And, it’s not just one political party. Even though the Democrats want to increase current spending levels, the Republicans must shoulder much of the blame.
The problem lies deep in the Washington swamp. It hasn’t quite reached the level of an immediate crisis and one of the current solutions is to simply print more money.
Washington seems to take an attitude of waiting and putting things on hold. Sooner or later the money and time will both run out.
It’s not too late to save the American dream. We can pass the dream on to future generations but we have to convince Congress it’s time to end their runaway spending and put in place strong spending controls.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: Financial futures are at stake
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)