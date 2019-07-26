Thompson: A time to speak out

“This, I believe, is one of the most important sources of America’s greatness: We lead the world because, unique among nations, we draw our people — our strength — from every country and every corner of the world. And, by doing so, we continuously renew and enrich our nation. … Thanks to each wave of new arrivals to this land of opportunity, we’re a nation forever young, forever bursting with energy and new ideas, and always on the cutting edge, always leading the world to the next frontier. This quality is vital to our future as a nation. If we ever closed the door to new Americans, our leadership in the world would soon be lost.”
That was Ronald Reagan, giving his final speech as president from the White House in January 1989.
In last week’s column about President Trump’s racist tweets against four congresswomen of color, I mentioned a House resolution condemning the tweets that was in the works.
The House passed that resolution, which included the above quotation from Reagan, on July 16, almost entirely along party lines. All 235 Democrats were joined in support by four Republicans and independent Justin Amash, who recently left the Republican Party largely over its embrace of or indifference to this administration’s lawlessness.
I entered the world two months after Reagan left public life, but I grew up learning about him, hearing frequent praise of him and understanding him to be the standard bearer of the Republican Party of days gone by.
Presidential historians and political and social policy experts will debate how Reagan’s policies impacted minority communities, but I believe he was a decent man who understood the promise of America and the importance of inclusiveness.
Donald Trump, the standard bearer of today’s Republican Party and warped conservatism, lacks any decency and embraces a white ethno-nationalism that fears outsiders. At a rally in North Carolina on July 17, he continued to rail against the congresswomen, centering his focus on Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, prompting a chant of “Send her back!” In a scene that could have been plucked out of 1930s Germany, he took a step back and stood there for 13 seconds to let the chant build.
Welcome to America in 2019, in all of its ugly volatility — sparked and egged on by a man holding, and thoroughly disgracing on a daily basis, an office that so many people in this country aspire to when they’re children and are told, “You could be president someday.”
As the fallout from this latest despicable episode played out, Trump attempted to distance himself from the chant while his aides came up with a list of sorry excuses. You see, it was a big building with a lot of people, and it was hard to understand from the stage what was going on! In true Twilight Zone-level fashion, Trump said he was not a fan of the chant and tried to quell it by talking fast — when we could see with our own eyes and hear with our own ears that he let it build and then kept going on about Omar.
Trump was clearly under some pressure late last week to back off. Vice President Mike Pence reportedly fielded phone calls from concerned Republican lawmakers voicing their private displeasure, and Ivanka Trump also reportedly pushed for the president to rebuke the very audience he’d riled up.
There are two ways to read this reported under-the-radar Republican pushback. One is they were concerned that more episodes like this will further alienate moderate suburbanites who in part helped elect Trump. It was those people who held their nose and voted for the man because they didn’t trust Hillary Clinton and wanted lower taxes and less regulation. Trump will need to retain much of that support if he wants to be re-elected. The other is that they’re genuinely disturbed by what they saw, and if that’s the case, they better wake up quickly.
I heard the analogy made in media that it was like Dr. Frankenstein trying to corral his monster. But I don’t believe this genie can be put back in the bottle. There is a visceral hate that has been awakened and emboldened by Trump’s rhetoric, and things are likely to only get uglier and more horrific as a result. It seems inevitable that an attempt will be made on Omar’s life or the lives of the other congresswomen who have come under fire.
Half of our political leadership either seems to think that resolutions of condemnation will be enough to change the course we’re on. They don’t want to be too outspoken and call out racism wherever it exists for fear of rocking the boat and turning off some voters they might need. The other half wants to blame the targets themselves. For example, many have disingenuously defended, or at least excused, Trump’s rhetoric against the congresswomen as a rejection of and pushback to their “anti-Semitism.” Aside from the fact that Omar thoroughly apologized for an anti-Semitic trope that she used and aside from the fact that being opposed to the Israeli government’s right-wing policies under Netanyahu does not equal being anti-Semitic, the politicians who have hidden behind this shield fail to recognize the irony that they’ve stood by silently while Trump has deployed some of the exact same tropes and peddled anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about people like George Soros.
It’s beyond evident that politicians are not going to pull us out of this mess.
It falls on each of us to recognize the severity of the situation and to repudiate the hate that is now thriving out in the open.
That is one of the greatest ways we could show our love for America.
We should be applauding those who speak out and urge this nation to live up to its greatest ideals, not belittling them and telling them the equivalent of “Love it or leave it.”
I believe Ronald Reagan would probably agree. Here he is in October 1984, speaking to the Temple Hillel Congregation and Jewish community leaders:
“We must never remain silent in the face of bigotry. We must condemn those who seek to divide us. In all quarters and at all times, we must teach tolerance and denounce racism, anti-Semitism and all ethnic or religious bigotry, wherever they exist, as unacceptable evils.”
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: A time to speak out
