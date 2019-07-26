Bridgeman: Can’t take Trump seriously

I don’t love the country Donald Trump lives in, or the one in his head.
It should be noted that Trump is the worst president in the history of the country, in my view, and I intend to vote for whoever is his opponent in 2020, regardless of his or her policy views.
As near as I can tell Trump has no policy views, except promoting himself. He has been a P.T. Barnum character and liar all his life – since long before he ran for office.
Probably, I should say I’m not nearly as radical as I sound. As I said in an earlier column, I once had a rather benign view of Republicans. Several have been among my heroes. Interviewing Doug Collins last fall, it struck me that maybe he could help create workable solutions for the country’s problems.
Now, he is a Trump defender from his post on the House Judiciary Committee. He has on his website a press release saying Nancy Pelosi “can break the House rules” and Democrats don’t care. Somehow, it escaped his notice that Trump lies every day, breaking all kinds of rules, and he has yet to condemn any of those.
It also should be said that Trump may very well be using the “love it or leave it” theme to create a distraction from his actions.
My visceral reaction is largely because of the “love it or leave it” theme. I am old enough to remember the last time this was part of our political coverage – Spiro Agnew (how many remember him) was the main mouthpiece for the Nixon administration then.
I have always thought the value of the U.S. is its acceptance of the notion that weird and wrong ideas are welcome. Trump, for example, has the freedom to spout whatever nonsense he wants. That is his right. My right is to say it’s nonsense.
As I have said before, freedom of speech is not limited to rational, thoughtful people. Donald Trump has First Amendment rights, also.
Among the possible distractions are:
•The special counsel who investigated Trump and his campaign’s connections to Russia is expected to testify this week.
•Moving parts of departments out of Washington are proceeding and will cause those areas (EPA and USDA come to mind) upheaval in the operations and staffing.
•The State Department is preparing to “study” human rights. This from a department that has evidenced little interest in human rights anywhere in the world.
•Trump’s administration has proposed opening much of the Alaskan wilderness to oil drilling.
•His administration continues to change regulations that would affect the climate in harmful ways.
•Continuing cruelties proposed by Trump, or his minions, make our “crisis” worse. The “crisis” is one Trump largely has created and fostered.
•Continuing negotiations between Democrats and the administration over the debt ceiling and a budget. Trump always can blow them up with an explosion of words – just as he did in the winter.
My ancestors, on one side of my family, came here in the early 1600s and, I think, on the other side by the early 1800s. In at least one case, that was before there was a country.
Trump does not seem to recognize the U.S. is a creation built on ideals, but it may be because he has no ideals.
Some of what Trump’s administration is doing, or has done, is likely worthwhile. I would consider poking China among those. But it is hard to know if, or when, something is going on and when it is all a show.
I recognize I live in an area that is largely supportive of Trump. I wish I understood that. I do not. I hope his supporters do not want to see a completely different structure of government for the U.S. It often appears that way.
It is impossible for me to take a man seriously who does not take himself seriously.
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send him email at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: Can't take Trump seriously
