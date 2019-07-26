Bridges: Middle ground no longer exists

When it comes to politics today, everything is cut and dried.
There seems to be no middle ground. You are either “for us or against us” as I have heard stated a good bit in recent months and even years. If someone else’s vision of America doesn’t go in line with ours, then you are wrong, evil, insert your own negative adjective here.
One has to wonder how we ended up on this road. It hasn’t always been like this. Yes there have been issues which have divided our nation with the Civil War being the biggest and most tragic.
Americans were split on the Vietnam War and it got to the point that people were willing to use their fists to defend the side of the issue they happened to be on.
Of course, our country has many stories of being united. World War II is a great example where the country rallied together to defeat legitimate foreign threats.
There was a time when Americans felt pride when the Olympics took place. Now the Olympics have turned more political (they always have been to some degree) and many don’t watch because they disagree with an athlete’s stance one way or the other and actually cheer against him or her despite them representing our country.
The 2016 election of Donald Trump was a fascinating thing to watch. As a student of politics and political campaigns, it was historic watching Trump defy the “experts” whether they leaned left or right. Some tend to forget that the powers-that-be in the GOP did not want Trump as the nominee let alone as president. Trump himself waged a battle of words with many conservative talk show hosts, both on television and radio. I’m not sure we will ever see a Republican take that approach again.
Agree or disagree with Trump, you had to enjoy seeing someone campaign that didn’t care what people thought. If Trump thought it, then he said it. I think most of us would like to be that way. Of course when you have the personal finances Trump has, you don’t really have to concern yourself with what others think.
A line was drawn during the 2016 campaign when it came to Trump. Now there is no line, rather simply a “you are for him or against him” type of thinking.
The number of people who think that President Trump has done some good things while doing other things which have to be labeled questionable are drowned out by both the 100 percent pro-Trump and 100 percent anti-Trump crowds.
Certainly, Trump is a lot different than any other president, at least in modern times. I can’t imagine Ronald Reagan, at one time the standard bearer for Republican presidents along with Abraham Lincoln, even considering doing some of the things the current president has done.
I will say in reading about Teddy Roosevelt he was one who would tell you what was on his mind. Unfortunately, with him being president more than 100 years ago, we really aren’t able to hear him campaign or give talks while president. Reading a transcript can be misleading.
We have reached the point where Americans have divided themselves into two camps. One camp says President Trump can do no wrong. If he does it, they believe, then it is the right thing to do. The other camp believes President Trump can do nothing right. The old adage “if he cured cancer tomorrow” he would still be criticized is certainly true.
In reality, no politician is perfect and the reason is simple: every politician is human. In addition no politician magically has all the answers and can walk on water. Trying to convince people otherwise is plain silly.
Yet what we have now among many Americans is name-calling. You are this or that or evil simply because you don’t think the way I do. I’m not sure why so many people want some to believe we all have to think exactly alike on every issue. In fact, that would be pretty boring.
So let’s give politicians credit when it is due and criticism when it is warranted. By doing so, we show that we actually have something that is becoming more rare: common sense.
