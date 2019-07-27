Almand: Ignore at your peril

Procrastination affects us all at one time or another. Haven’t you put off doing something and, more times than not, created unexpected problems for yourself down the road? You were going to clean your gutters yesterday afternoon but you were reminded you had forgotten to do it when that unexpected rain storm caused some flooding in your basement.
We know it always is better to take care of business as soon as possible. The unexpected is waiting around the corner.
Facts are facts
My older son and I were watching a YouTube interview with Dr. Chris Kressler last year and I mentioned how his comments mirrored my view toward health. For Christmas, Rich got me Dr. Kressler’s book “Unconventional Medicine.” I finally got around to reading it. The data he presents reemphasized how we need to reevaluate our approach to the medical model of today.
To put the following statistics in context, let’s remind ourselves the difference between acute and chronic. Acute, “extremely serious or significant,” versus chronic, “of long duration.” Chronic refers to that illness which seems to take forever to be resolved, if at all.
Now the statistics (page 51):
•One in two Americans have a chronic disease; one in four have more than one.
•Chronic disease is responsible for 70 percent of the deaths.
•Ninety-one percent of all prescriptions filled are for chronic disease.
•Seventy-six percent of physician’s visits are for chronic illness.
•Of the $3.2 trillion spent on healthcare (2017), 86 percent goes toward treating chronic disease.
•Ninety-nine percent of Medicare dollars go towards chronic illnesses.
•Eighty-three percent of Medicaid goes toward chronic illnesses.
•Spending on chronic disease worldwide by 2030 will reach $47 trillion.
An ounce
of
prevention
The other issue presented by Dr. Kressler refers to when the medical community usually steps in to render aid.
“Conventional medicine is structured to address trauma, acute infection and end-of-life care, not to keep people healthy,” he writes. “Imagine a linear spectrum, where death sits on the far right and perfect health on the far left. Conventional medicine intervenes at the right end of the spectrum.”
Basically, the healing process starts at a less than optimal time in the process. Trying to alleviate negative health issues after they have had time to percolate in our body makes the healing process more complicated. The old saying “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” holds sway. The sooner you start making smart life style choices, the better your odds are of avoiding, or at least mitigating, the negatives that may have crept into your life.
The other
unanticipated shoe
The other component in the healthcare equation which is not really focused on is the growing disillusionment toward the medical profession as a chosen career. Growing student loan debt coming out of medical school is an “albatross around their neck.” From the Physician’s Foundation 2016, “63 percent of physicians are pessimistic about the future of the medical profession” and “almost half of physicians are thinking of quitting medicine, cutting back hours, switching to concierge medicine, or taking other steps to limit patient access.”
Translation: While there are 210,000 primary care physicians in practice today, the demand will be for at least 50,000 more physicians by 2025. If the vision for this career is less than positive, how challenging will it be for this targeted growth to be attained? Another factor to this numbers game is, how many of the present 210,000 will be retiring or changing careers.
The perfect storm
Several elements are cascading toward an ominous crossroads in the near future.
•The average over-50 citizen is not taking their health responsibilities seriously enough.
•My most recent column pointed out how millennials, a larger demographic than the baby boomers, are neglecting their long-term health even more so.
•The attraction for entering the medical profession appears to be heading in a negative direction.
•Blend in the statistics mentioned earlier in this column.
What we have brewing is a recipe for a disaster which will impact our kids and grandkids significantly.
The solution
As I’ve stated time and again, no governmental edict will solve the problem. How do I know this? Because no politician will tell their constituency the real problem is they don’t take responsibility for their own actions. The true solution is for a paradigm shift in the discussion, not focusing on how we pay the bill but on personal accountability.
Until we all look in the mirror and make a conscious decision to exercise and eat right, don’t expect any of the grand pronouncements coming out of Washington to right the ship.
While some modifications of our present healthcare system may slow the downward spiral, the decline of our overall health model will continue if we don’t change course.
It is up to all of us to take our health seriously. Otherwise, the dire predictions being forecast will show up on our doorstep as a reality.
When that day comes, and it will come if we don’t change our ways, we will only have ourselves to blame.
Good luck and good health!
—
Rick Almand can train you out of Anytime Fitness (Winder and Auburn locations) or in the privacy of your home. He can be contacted at 404-312-9206 or Rick@UltimateBest.net. His website is BabyBoomersSurvivalGuide.net.
