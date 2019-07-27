Jacks: Summer desserts

I ran into Donna Cain this past week. It was great seeing her again and talking to her for a minute.
She had tried my Blueberry Pound Cake and shared it with some friends, said it was wonderful with fresh blueberries.
These are the kind of stories I love hearing from you, the readers.
If you try my recipes and enjoyed them or not drop me a line to let me know.
If you are needing a recipe for something, please send me a note and I’ll see if I can’t find you one.
I have tons of recipe books in my collection from way back. If you have a favorite you’d like to share, I’d love to share it and give you credit for it in my column.
Peaches are finally coming in season in the grocery stores and around town in the produce stands. I love a nice hard peach to eat but let them soften to cook and can.
One of my favorite recipes is the Georgia Peach Pound Cake when the peaches first come out here to share with my friends.
Georgia Peach
Pound Cake
Ingredients
1 cup butter or margarine, softened
2 cups white sugar
4 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
2 cups fresh peaches, pitted and chopped
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter a 10-inch tube pan and coat with white sugar. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
Add the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition, then stir in the vanilla.
Reserve 1/4 cup of flour for later, and sift together the remaining flour, baking powder and salt.
Gradually stir into the creamed mixture. Use the reserved flour to coat the chopped peaches, then fold the floured peaches into the batter.
Spread evenly into the prepared pan. Bake for 60 to 70 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.
Allow cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting onto a wire rack to cool completely.
For sauce, you can purée some peaches, add 2 Tbsps. cornstarch and cook low until thick. Serve as sauce over cake.
Want a really quick and simple dessert for a summer evening?
Apple Pie enchiladas are just that.
If you have some vanilla ice cream to top it with, that makes it even better on a hot summer night.
Apple Pie Enchiladas
Ingredients
1 (21 ounce) can apple pie filling
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup water
1 tsp. vanilla
6 (8-inch) flour tortillas — store-bought is great for this just be sure to buy flour tortillas.
Directions
Spoon about 1 heaping quarter cup of pie filling evenly down the center of each tortilla.
Sprinkle with cinnamon and roll up, tucking in edges and place seam side down in prepared dish.
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine butter, white sugar, brown sugar and water. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly.
Reduce heat and simmer 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 1 tsp. vanilla.
Pour sauce over enchiladas and let stand for 45 minutes.
Note: Don’t rush the 45 minutes resting time for the sauce in the enchiladas before baking.
This step helps to magically transform the flour tortillas into a faux pastry dough.
Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden brown.
Another fruit that is in great abundance this summer is blueberries. It too makes a wonderful dessert in the form of bars.
These are rather simple to make but so very tasty.
Blueberry Pie Bars
Ingredients
Crust:
Nonstick cooking spray for pan
1/2 cup unsalted butter, chilled
3/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
Pinch kosher salt
Filling:
1 egg
1/2 heaping cup sour cream
1/3 cup sugar
2 Tbsps. lemon juice
1 Tbsps. all-purpose flour
4 tsps. cornstarch
2 tsps. vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
2 cups blueberries
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Spray an 8x8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Line the pan with parchment paper so that it hangs over the two sides.
Spray the parchment paper with cooking spray.
For the crust: In the bowl of a food processor, combine the butter, sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt. Process until the mixture starts to come together and clump, 1 minute.
Remove 3/4 cup and reserve.
Press the remaining crust mixture evenly into the prepared baking pan. Set aside.
For the filling: In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg, sour cream, sugar, lemon juice, flour, cornstarch, vanilla extract and cinnamon until smooth.
Mix in 1 cup of the blueberries.
Pour the filling over the crust, shaking the pan gently to settle the custard and berries.
Pour the remaining 1 cup blueberries over the top, spreading them evenly.
Take the reserve crust and sprinkle it over the top of the berries squeezing the mixture in your hand to encourage large lumps. Bake for 1 hour. Cool. Remove the bars from the pan and cut into 9 bars.
The name of this dessert tells you it has to be good.
It’s very yummy as the name says.
Yummies
Ingredients
1 yellow cake mix
1 stick butter, melted
1 egg
1 (8 ounces) package cream cheese
2 eggs
1 pound powder sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Directions
Mix first 3 ingredients together and put in the bottom of a 9x13-inch pan. (I sprayed mine with cooking spray first). Next beat together cream cheese, eggs, powdered sugar and vanilla using a mixer.
Pour over above mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes.
Cool, cut into squares and refrigerate.
There was a request for my sweet potato pie recipe so here it is.
Sweet Potato Pie
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups pureed sweet potatoes, canned or home-baked
1 cup sugar
3 large eggs
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened
1/4 cup milk
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
Pinch of salt
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 unbaked 9-inch pie shells, homemade or store-bought
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine the potatoes, 1/2 cup sugar, eggs, butter, milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and vanilla. Beat until thoroughly blended and smooth.
Divide evenly between the two shells. Sprinkle 1/4 cup sugar over each pie.
Allow the pies to stand for 15 minutes before baking to allow sugar to melt.
Bake the pies for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool before serving.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
