Bennett: One call, that’s all!

You know what? Sometimes a phone call can change our world. The call announcing an engagement, a pregnancy, a job promotion, etc. Those are so much fun! Or the bad calls that notify us of accidents, illness or loss. Those can be devastating. According to an attorney on television, one call to his office is all you need to solve your legal problems.
Yeah, good luck with that!
If you’re like me, I receive not one, but multiple calls each week from someone wanting to extend my car warranty, sell me life insurance or a home security system, or the most common one, wanting to lower the interest rate on my credit card. Interesting since I don’t even have a credit card. Those calls I can do without.
Kids today (and by kids, I am including my own adult daughter) don’t want to talk on the phone.
When I was growing up, I had the phone receiver attached to my ear and could only go as far as the curly cord would let me.
The younger generations prefer to text. I can sometimes call and have it go straight to voice mail, yet receive a text within a few seconds from the person I was calling.
What the heck? Just pick up the phone and talk to me!
But let ME not answer the phone when I am called, and it constitutes an emergency of global proportions. One afternoon I woke up from a wonderfully long nap and saw where my daughter had called and texted multiple times. I called her right away, only to find she was in her car, on the way over to check on me. I laughed and laughed! She was not amused. Funny how the shoe fits a little tighter when it’s on the other foot! I still get a good laugh from that memory!
Most of the time, a real, actual, live phone call usually means something is wrong. Sunday morning in church, as I stood to leave, I could see that she was calling me at that very moment. Of course I answered right away, expecting to hear bad news. Instead, I could hear all the kids laughing and talking at once, and I couldn’t understand what they were saying.
Finally, I made out that they were calling to tell me I’m the MV(G)P. Not the Most Valuable Player. But the Most Valuable Grandparent. How awesome! My daughter said they were discussing how much they love me, how grateful they are that I’m involved in their daily lives. One of them decided that, instead of just talking about it, they should call and tell me.
One phone call changed my day! In the best kind of way. I know they love me and appreciate me, etc.
But to receive a call, and be able to hear them all saying it, was amazing. It got me to thinking about the power each of us have within us to change someone’s day.
We are all so busy with our lives, that we don’t often stop and tell someone how much they mean to us.
Cards are a great way to do this, and since card-making is one of my favorite crafts, I need to up my game and send them at times other than special occasions.
Thinking happy thoughts of my friends should be a special enough occasion all its own.
But a phone call? That takes time, effort, and investment. But what a difference it can make in someone’s life! I’d like to say that I will take a short moment each day to call a friend for encouragement, or just to say hi, although I’m pretty sure I won’t be able to keep such a commitment.
However, I do feel motivated to make a phone call here and there, in the hopes of changing someone’s day like mine was changed on Sunday.
How about you? Are there folks in your life who could use a little encouragement, or a reminder of how special they are to you?
You’ll probably never know how much your call will mean to them.
Let’s try to do it! It doesn’t take much. One call, that’s all!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
