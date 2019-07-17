After mulling over his next move for the past month, former Winder-Barrow High School baseball standout center fielder Pat DeMarco decided it was time to move on to the next level.
DeMarco decided to forgo his final two years of eligibility at Vanderbilt and signed with the New York Yankees on July 11, a month after the Yankees selected the Staten Island native in the 17th round of the MLB amateur draft. He’ll report to the short-season Single-A Staten Island Yankees to begin his professional career.
“What a ride it’s been,” DeMarco wrote in a message on his Instagram, along with a photo of him signing with the Yankees at the team’s training facility in Tampa. He sat at a table with a Yankees jersey on, in front of photos of the late George Steinbrenner, the team’s long-time former owner.
“Vandy, thank you for the best two years of my life,” DeMarco wrote. “It was a pleasure being a part of one of the greatest college baseball teams in history, and the memories and relationships made will last a lifetime. With that being said, I couldn’t be more excited to begin this next chapter. Let’s get it.”
Following an All-American high school career split between Poly Prep in Brooklyn and Winder-Barrow, DeMarco was originally drafted in the 24th round by the Yankees in 2017 but opted to go to Vanderbilt.
He hit 11 homers and drove in 43 runs in 2018 to earn freshman All-American honors. After being sidelined with a hamstring injury for five weeks this season, DeMarco bounced back and helped lead the Commodores to a national championship. He finished the season with a .293 average, seven homers, 19 doubles and 50 RBIs and went 6-for-21 with a homer, three doubles and four RBIs in the College World Series.
DeMarco was one of 13 Commodores picked in last month’s draft, the vast majority of which signed with their teams.
Baseball: WBHS alum DeMarco signs pro contract with New York Yankees
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry