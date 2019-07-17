A metro Atlanta developer’s plan to build more than 100 townhomes off Highway 211 in Winder garnered support from the city’s planning board July 16 as the panel approved a rezoning request for the property.
The board approved a rezoning of 23.72 acres from Neighborhood Commercial to Multi-family Residential at 305 Hwy. 211 NW, adjacent to the Bellingrath Plantation subdivision. Duluth-based Rocklyn Homes plans to utilize roughly two-thirds of the tract to build 141 townhomes with a density of 5.94 units per acre, while the remainder will be green space.
The rezoning request heads to the city council for a vote at its 6 p.m. meeting Aug. 6. The applicants are seeking the rezoning because topographical conditions, along with easements, “do not allow for reasonable commercial economic uses,” according to the application.
See more in the July 17 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Winder panel recommends rezoning approval for townhome development
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)