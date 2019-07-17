WBHS principal Darby to move to school system central office

Winder-Barrow High School principal Al Darby will move to the Barrow County School System’s central office when a replacement is hired for him.
Darby, a graduate of Winder-Barrow, is starting his 12th year as principal at the school. He also was assistant principal at the school for about four and a half years.
He will be the “chief administrative officer for athletics and student activities” at the central office. The position is a new one for Barrow County schools.
“Al will be overseeing athletics at all levels and everything that encompasses. He will also be working with parent and community communication/relations in areas such as transportation and behavior,” superintendent Chris McMichael said in an email.
Darby will be part of the “support services” department. Ken Greene is the assistant superintendent for support services.
Darby previously coached basketball and taught social studies at Social Circle High School. He also taught and coached at West Jackson Middle School from 1998 to 2001. He taught eighth-grade social studies, Georgia history and science. He was the athletic director and football coach at the middle school and the lead basketball assistant at Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
“I could never have been more blessed to give back to a place that gave so much to me,” Darby said in an email.
The principal’s job at Winder-Barrow was posted July 8. Darby will remain as WBHS principal until his successor is hired.
