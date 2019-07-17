Updated: Braselton resident announces congressional run against Hice

Wednesday, July 17. 2019
Touting a campaign “merging progressive and Libertarian ideas,” Braselton resident Clyde Elrod plans to challenge Congressman Jody Hice in next year’s election.
Elrod, 29, special operations manager for the Eckardt Group, and a Cedar Shoals High School graduate, formally announced his candidacy July 13 at Athens-Clarke County City Hall. He will run as a Democrat and so far is the only announced challenger to Hice, 59, the three-term Republican who was a radio talk show host and long-time pastor in Barrow, Walton and Gwinnett counties prior to his election in 2014. Hice currently resides in Greensboro. Georgia’s 10th Congressional District includes a large swath of 25 counties stretching mostly between Augusta and metro Atlanta.
Elrod said he is seeking to build a center-left coalition and form “strong consensus around a platform that has broad appeal.”
See more in the July 17 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Joe on 07/17/19 at 05:45 PM [Reply]
Oh GREAT a local socialist! Good luck honey -- you are going to need it. Hice's districe bleeds red NOT blue!
