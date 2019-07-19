Buffington: Remembering July 20, 1969

It’s difficult to explain today the wonder of July 20, 1969.
On that Sunday evening — really night here in the East Coast timezone — millions, perhaps billions of people around the world watched in wonder as two Americans walked on the moon for the first time.
It doesn’t seem like that historic event was 50 years ago. And for some, the magic of that moment has faded, or been lost.
Today, we live in a futuristic world that was only sci-fi in 1969 — mobile phones, instant internet communications, hundreds of television options — all only a distant dream in 1969.
Today, the idea that men could walk on the moon is a no-brainer; of course that’s possible (except among conspiracy nuts who think the moon landing was staged.)
But in the 1960s, real space travel was a marvel, something new and exciting. And Americans could participate in the events by attending rocket launches in Florida, or watching on television. We were all a part of the great adventure into space, if only from our armchairs.
As a child of the 1960s, rockets and space travel imbued my childhood. In kindergarten (we only had private kindergartens in people’s homes back then), our teacher would lead us from her classroom above the garage into her house, where we’d watch the early Gemini launches on her black-and-white television.
Astronauts were our childhood heroes in the 1960s, replacing fictional television cowboys and adventurers, such as Roy Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy, Sky King, Daniel Boone and many other stars left over from the 1930s and 1940s movies who were still popular on television in the 1960s.
To a large extent, the “race to the moon” was political. The Soviet Union, American’s evil enemy of the Cold War, had put the first satellite in orbit in 1957 and launched the first man and woman into space in the early 1960s.
All of that alarmed Americans who had become complacent in the post-WWII economic expansion of the 1950s. Following the Soviet’s launch of Sputnik 1 in 1957, American schools began to overhaul their math programs and to put more emphasis on science (an early version of today’s STEM programs.)
Politically, America was embarrassed on the international stage that its enemy had beaten it into space. American politics at the time was, in large part, viewed through the lens of the Cold War and had an intense anti-communist fervor surrounding it. That the Soviet Union was leading the way into space shocked and alarmed Americans.
Amid that pressure, President John F. Kennedy announced in May 1961 that America would put a man on the moon by the end of the decade. Thus launched one of the greatest technological efforts in human history as scientists gathered to make Kennedy’s call a reality.
What Kennedy didn’t know in 1961 was just how divided America would be by 1969. Kennedy himself was assassinated in 1963. The Civil Rights Movement continued to roil Americans throughout the decade. American’s expansion in Vietnam led to massive protests and splintered Americans politically in ways not seen since the Civl War.
All of that cumulated in 1968, one of the most notable years in American history.
Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, as was presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.
There was the Tet Offensive in Vietnam and increasing protests on college campuses about the war.
There was the Chicago Democratic Convention where police clashed with protesters.
The Olympics were in Mexico City where two black American athletes put on a glove, bowed their heads and raised their fist in a Black Power salute during the playing of the national anthem, a sign of protest against discrimination in the U.S. The act made them heroes in the black community, but they were reviled by many white Americans (it was similar to the reaction we saw in 2016 when Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem.)
Richard Nixon was elected president in 1968 amid all of this turmoil; but avowed racist George Wallace of Alabama won over 13 percent of the vote and took five Southern states, including Georgia. He carried Jackson County with 56 percent of the vote.
The tumultuous year of 1968 ended on a hopeful note when Apollo 8 circled the moon 10 times on Christmas Eve and broadcast the iconic photo of Earthrise back to earth as they read the first part of Genesis. Millions of Americans watched the event.
So it was amid a time of turmoil that Apollo 11 left earth in July 1969 headed for the moon. The rest is history: On July 20, Neil Armstrong stepped onto the surface of the moon and passed into immortality.
Many local citizens in Jackson County were interviewed by The Herald following the event.
Dr. J.A. Minish, mayor of Commerce at the time, said: “There’s no doubt about it, it’s the greatest scientific achievement of our lifetime.”
But one local man wasn’t so impressed: “I don’t believe they should be there messing with it,” he commented, saying that if God wanted man on the moon, he’d have put us there.
But most people were awed by the event, here and around the world.
And even with all the changes that have happened over the last five decades, July 20, 1969, remains the date of one of the most historic achievements in human history.
Those of us fortunate enough to witness the event in real time will never forget it.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
