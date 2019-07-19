Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan wrote this week about the struggle between journalists and media, in the age of President Donald Trump, over whether they are going to remain fully committed to their primary job of truth-telling.
“If they are going to do that job, they must embrace direct language and clear framing of important issues,” Sullivan wrote, noting that, after hesitation early on in Trump’s presidency, there’s been a gradual willingness of the press to use the word “lie” when describing his long, long list of demonstrably false and deliberately misleading statements.
They are lies. He’s a habitual, pathological liar.
Now, as Sullivan points out, the word journalists are “tip-toeing” around is “racist.” It’s a conversation that needs to be had now more than ever in the aftermath of Trump’s three-tweet barrage on July 14 aimed at four Democratic female congresswomen of color — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashia Tlaib.
Trump wrote:
“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”
First, consider how untrue this is. Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley and Tlaib were born here and are as American as he is. Omar emigrated from Somalia with her family and is a naturalized citizen, just like his wife, Melania. But that’s the point: In the eyes of Trump and other bigots, they don’t look like “Americans.” You can’t escape the words he uses here or who the tweets are targeted at — four women who aren’t white. It’s a racist statement with a very clear dog-whistle message: Go back where you came from.
I’ve never met Donald Trump. I only have what he’s said, done and written to go by. So, do I think he’s a racist? Based on his inability to denounce what happened in Charlottesville two years ago in clear and concise, unequivocal terms and the fact that I can’t read this tweet and really distinguish it from a David Duke statement, yes I do. At this point, there’s no way around it.
It’s important to note the climate in which this tweet was made. The four congresswomen are part of a number of more progressive Democrats who have been critical of Speaker Nancy Pelosi for what they saw as her and much of the Democratic leadership in the House and Senate for not standing up for better conditions for the people in the detention centers at the border, and Trump was obviously hoping to exploit that “feud.”
But Pelosi has risen to the congresswomen’s defense, announcing an upcoming House resolution that would condemn the president’s tweets. Trump doubled and tripled down on the tweets, saying these “vicious” women “hate” our country and lying about Omar offering praise for Al Qaeda. With his remarks and tweets, he is, as the Los Angeles Times puts it, “fanning the flames of disunity, chaos, prejudice and polarization — all cleverly hidden behind a veneer of rote and thuggish patriotism.”
Does he care that he’s fanning those flames? No. He wants to. This is who he is.
Some GOP leaders and surrogates have stood by Trump’s tweets, while others have refused to defend them. But there haven’t been any direct confrontations from Republican politicians and very few, as of this writing, have been publicly critical because they don’t want to risk agitating a base that adores him and won’t hesitate to back primary challengers from the far right. In short, they’re cowards.
Most Democratic politicians are too tepid and aren’t willing to directly confront Trump, in front of cameras, either. They don’t want to rock the boat for fear of seeming too political or too extreme. That’s pretty cowardly, too.
So it falls upon journalists who cover the White House to be clear and concise in questioning and writing about Trump, his views and his policies.
Sullivan writes:
“It makes good sense for media organizations to be careful and non-inflammatory in their news coverage. That kind of caution continues to be a virtue.
“But a crucial part of being careful is being accurate, clear and direct. When confronted with racism and lying, we can’t run and hide in the name of neutrality and impartiality. To do that is a dereliction of duty.”
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
1. Scottie reads and quotes the Washington Post. Nothing new here. Most of his articles are based on liberal rags.
2. He spent an enormous amount of effort and words just to call Trump a racist. He should read the definition of racist before calling someone racist.
3. Scottie said he's never met or talked to Donald Trump. Yet he still passes judgement on him. Ben Carson, who does know him, says he is not a racist.
Scottie, many have never met you either, including me. I will not pass judgement. Rather I will leave you with this often used quote. "It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than to speak up and remove all doubt."