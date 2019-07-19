Terrell: Is the left anti-American?

There is a widening crack in the soul of America, or so it seems for those of us born between the 1920s and 1970s.
My, what a difference 50 years can make on either side of the equation.
I keep reviewing the proposals and issues that the current crop of Democratic candidates is supporting and pushing. Their plans and their words leave me with an empty feeling in my stomach for my children and grandchildren.
They are not the Democrats I knew growing up. They are not President John F. Kennedy (JFK), Gov. Zell Miller or former Georgia Sen. Sam Nunn. Nor are they Ronald Reagan, who was a Democrat prior to jumping to the Republican side.
JFK was an American patriot and certainly anti-communist, as was Miller, Reagan and is former Sen. Nunn.
President Reagan has been quoted as saying, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party; the Democratic Party left me” after the Democratic Congress began its swing too far to the left.
I wish we could talk to Kennedy, Miller, Reagan and Nunn today and hear what they think about America and where we are headed.
I hope the leadership on the left isn’t speaking for the majority of Americans! If they are, our situation is far more critical that many believe.
For me it’s incomprehensible for someone like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to say in August of 2018, “We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great.”
It’s sickening to hear Keith Ellison, as Attorney General of Minnesota, publicly say the he doesn’t “…believe in borders.”
Equally as shocking was Michelle Obama’s comments in 2008 when she said, “For the first time in my adult life, I am proud of my Country.”
Former President Barack Obama spent his first four years apologizing for everything, from America’s war against Islamic terrorism to our past sins throughout our American history. It was Obama who said our Constitution “…reflected the fundamental flaws of this country that continue today.”
What the left is saying and what it wants to do will literally destroy America and its global position.
First, the democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) pushed the Green New Deal, which would ban the use of all fossil fuels by 2030. To do so would seriously affect American production in the areas of manufacturing, electricity and agriculture.
Democratic Rep. John Lewis of Atlanta has endorsed the proposal along with many of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.
The left would like to see a federal jobs guarantee that, according to a recent article in the Association of Mature Citizens (Cole Zail) magazine, might even provide wages to those “unwilling to work.”
Free healthcare to all citizens, along with a free college education and “massive income redistribution” are also goals to be achieved by the Democratic Party.
The AMAC article is quick to point out that AOC’s “…New Green Deal is about socialism and government expansion…along with increasing taxes, destroying the economy, and exploding the already-massive deficit.”
The Democrats all seem to be in agreement saying health care is a right for all Americans, including illegal immigrants. Yet, during the Obama administration, Democrats voted to fine Americans for not buying health insurance but now want to give it to illegal immigrants for free.
As far as illegal immigration goes, most Democratic candidates are calling for immigration reform but there have been no plans put on the table to build a reform package. The left appears willing to allow hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants the right to vote, drive cars, attend schools and enjoy the privileges of American citizens. Many even promote open borders as a human right.
Gun control and eliminating the Second Amendment is high on their priority list as is free speech and the First Amendment, along with the freedom of religion.
The left no longer simply has different policy ideas. It now seems as if the left actually wants to destroy America.
Obama issued the call for action while as President when he said his goal was “…to fundamentally transform America.”
This past week I saw a Facebook post (www.TheFreeThoughtProject.com) that talked about the Holocaust and how Israel remembers the past each year.
The post said, “It started with politicians dividing the people with “Us vs Them.” It started with intolerance and hate speech and when people stopped caring, (they) became desensitized, mindlessly obedient and turned a blind eye.”
That happened in the late ‘30s in Germany and even earlier in Russia.
Can it happen here?
We must not turn a blind eye or become desensitized if we want to save the republic.
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
