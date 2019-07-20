Bennett: Time marches on

And so do the marching bands at Winder-Barrow and Apalachee high schools!
Yes, it’s that time again. Band students are spending precious summer days out in the oppressive heat, learning the new drill. Rookies are nervously learning to trust their bandmates to step where they are supposed to step, to avoid crashes and falls. There’s a lot to be said about kids who sign up for band, knowing that their summer vacation will be cut nearly in half. As well as knowing that the hottest part of the summer will find them out in the sun for hours each day, as well as commitment to after-school practices four days a week. Once football season starts, it’s practice three days a week, and games on Friday. It’s a huge commitment!
A commitment not only for the students, but for the staff as well. Goodness gracious! A band director and support staff have virtually no summer and no weekends at all during marching season! We are so fortunate to have had excellent directors and support staff for many years at WBHS, and we are so thankful for their dedication to our students. I truly believe that band kids are extra blessed — with the discipline they learn, with the camaraderie they have with each other, and having the honor to represent their school.
The show this year by WBHS is called “Fractured,” and it’s awesome! We got to hear the song selections at the band banquet back in the spring. Everyone is so excited to see it come together. Friday nights are gonna be awesome!
Indeed, time stops for no one. My granddaughter will be a senior this year, and now here I am, a senior citizen. How does that even happen? Seems like only yesterday that my daughter was the senior, and we were enjoying all the fun (and bittersweet) things that go along with the last year of high school. We went for senior pictures this past weekend, and we both sort of teared up a little bit.
How can it be? It will be a year of “lasts” for the class of 2020. I went through it with my own daughter, and have watched other band parents go through it the last couple of years. Such exciting times ahead. The year will fly by, and we’ll be turning tassels before we know it.
So, while we are enjoying the middle of another hot Georgia summer, let’s remember the high school kids who are in band camp atop hot asphalt parking lots, in preparation for wowing us with their halftime show! Let’s keep them, and all those who are working with them, in our prayers for safety, and from heat-related incidents.
Friday Night Lights come earlier these days, and it’s still quite warm for the first few games. Check out our schedule, and make your plans to catch as many games as you can. It’s fabulous when our kids are on the field, to look up into the stands and see so many home folks there! Let’s cheer on the Marching Doggs, and the Bulldoggs, and get ready to have a great season together! Time Marches On, and the WBHS Marching Doggs are ready for the challenge!
See you in a few short weeks at the stadium!
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
