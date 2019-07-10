Barrow County’s municipalities are planning civil action to force court-ordered mediation with the county over unresolved service-delivery issues.
The move comes as local officials hope to have sanctions stayed so the local governments can be eligible for state-administered grant monies and financial assistance while the parties attempt to reach an updated agreement.
Jack Wilson, the City of Auburn’s attorney, said Monday the cities expected to file the “petition for mandatory mediation” in Barrow County Superior Court as soon as this week.
Under the state’s SDS (service-delivery strategy) Act, counties and their municipalities must maintain an up-to-date service agreement and file it with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in order to avoid sanctions and remain eligible for grants. In Barrow County, the 10-year agreement between the local governments initially expired in October but was extended until February to allow negotiations to continue. However, despite several months of talks and three voluntary, in-person mediation sessions lasting a total of 30 hours, the parties have been unable to reach agreements on all of the areas.
Only a couple of areas between the county and Winder — water service and road maintenance — remain unresolved, but water service in particular has been a source of major disagreement between the county and Winder. County officials have lamented that residents living outside the Winder city limits are billed higher water rates than those living inside the city.
See more in the July 10 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Cities to seek mandatory mediation with county over service-delivery issues
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)