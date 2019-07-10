Two more federal lawsuits against the City of Statham have been settled.
Attorney Zack Greenamyre said last week clients he represented, Adam Carpenter and Mary Williams, settled with Statham, police chief Allan Johnston and officer Marc Lofton for a total of about $225,000. Williams got about $150,000 and Carpenter received about $75,000.
“We believe that these resolutions are a reflection of a collective assessment that a jury would find that Lofton’s (driving-under-the-influence) investigations were significantly outside of the range of permissible conduct and that there was a failure of leadership to recognize and remedy these serious and obvious errors,” Greenamyre said by email.
He added with Catherine Corkren and Tony McDaniel’s settlements, the total paid to plaintiffs against the city is about $330,000 “in the past couple months.”
Updated: Two more Statham lawsuits settled
Good that the first few settlements have come through while mayor Bridges and asst mayor Barton are still seated. One gets the impression that duo may have hoped they would be long gone before the settlements hit - so perhaps they could pretend they were not at the helm for this royal screw-up!
It will be interesting to see how the pipeline of more civil lawsuits plays out. More comin'.
Geez...maybe these city leaders ought to have listened back when they had plenty of opportunities for early resolution, huh? Now - it is a nasty mess, that has damaged the finances of the city and hurt the spirit of the town.
And the pipers are just warming up...
Perhaps they had to TRY to make the regular citizens look like the bad guys, in order to deflect attention from their own leadership fails.
God forbid the Statham officials should ever feel guilt or be held accountable for what they chose to do.